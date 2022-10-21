St. Louis Dog Bar's Howl-O-Ween Promises a Howling Good Time

click to enlarge
Bar K Howl-O-Ween will include a costume contest for best dog and human combos.
Bar K (4565 McRee Avenue, 314-530-9990, barkdogbar.com) will host its first annual Howl-O-Ween Party. The newly opened dog park boasts over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for doggos in addition to three bars scattered throughout the space.
For Howl-O-Ween, Bar K's normally cutesy space will transform into a ghoulish scene. You'll find a "doggie haunted house" for playful spooky fun, live music and costume contests for best-dressed dogs and dog/human combos. Winners will receive a prize.
Howl-O-Ween is free to Bar K members. Guests must pay $10 for their first dog and $5 for each additional dog. Want to visit but don't have a canine friend? That's OK, too. Entrance for pupper-free visitors is free.