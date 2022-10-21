St. Louis Dog Bar's Howl-O-Ween Promises a Howling Good Time

Bar K's Halloween celebration will include costume contests, live music and a doggie haunted house

By on Fri, Oct 21, 2022 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge A pug is dressed in an airplane costume.
Via DaPuglet / Flickr
Bar K Howl-O-Ween will include a costume contest for best dog and human combos.

Bar K (4565 McRee Avenue, 314-530-9990, barkdogbar.com) will host its first annual Howl-O-Ween Party. The newly opened dog park boasts over 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for doggos in addition to three bars scattered throughout the space.

For Howl-O-Ween, Bar K's normally cutesy space will transform into a ghoulish scene. You'll find a "doggie haunted house" for playful spooky fun, live music and costume contests for best-dressed dogs and dog/human combos. Winners will receive a prize.

Howl-O-Ween is free to Bar K members. Guests must pay $10 for their first dog and $5 for each additional dog. Want to visit but don't have a canine friend? That's OK, too. Entrance for pupper-free visitors is free.

You Can Now Walk To Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]

You Can Now Walk to Tower Rock in the Middle of the Mississippi River [PHOTOS]
Thousands of Snakes Cross 'Snake Road' in the Ozarks Each Year [PHOTOS]

Thousands of Reptiles Cross 'Snake Road' in the Ozarks Each Year [PHOTOS]
Coffin Match

South Broadway Athletic Club's 'Coffin Match' Is the Perfect Cheap Thrill [PHOTOS]
They're Scarecrow-Crazy in Eureka, MO [PHOTOS]

They're Scarecrow-Crazy in Eureka, MO [PHOTOS]

