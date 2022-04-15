Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis Earth Day Festival Returns to Forest Park Next Weekend

By on Fri, Apr 15, 2022 at 9:20 am

click to enlarge The festival returns to the Muny Grounds in Forest Park on April 23 and April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. - COURTESY ST. LOUIS EARTH DAY FESTIVAL
Courtesy St. Louis Earth Day Festival
The festival returns to the Muny Grounds in Forest Park on April 23 and April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.


The St. Louis Earth Day Festival returns this month and it looks like it will be better than ever. After taking a hiatus the past couple of years because of the pandemic, the festival is scheduled to return to the Muny Grounds in Forest Park (1 Theatre Drive) on April 23 and April 24 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The festival is always a favorite family event because it has elements for both kids and parents.

In addition to offering music from Fire Dog and Sharon Bear and the Cubs, attendees can also take a yoga class, watch dancers, climb a rock-climbing wall, check out all of the booths and see bird shows put on by the World Bird Sanctuary.

Dr. Jessica Watson, Executive Director of earthday365, said that people who are curious about cars of the future are encouraged to attend because “there's a big focus on electric vehicles at this year's festival. There are going to be some charging stations and some cool battery products that people use in their electric vehicles."

Dr. Watson also said the ceremony and awards presentation being held on Saturday, April 23 is a must-see.

Hosted by St. Louis’ own Cori Bush at 1 p.m., earthday365 will not only recognize outstanding green businesses and activists during this ceremony, but they’ll also be giving out the “Keystone Community Activist Award,” which highlights underrecognized projects and projects affecting communities of color and environmental justice.

And just like every other good event in St. Louis, you know there’s gonna be food. At the St. Louis Earth Day Festival, visitors can grab snacks from Green Dining Alliance sustainability-certified restaurants. The festival also offers a beer garden which offers brews from Perennial Artisan Ales, Schlafly Beer, Urban Chestnut Brewing Company and 4 Hands Brewing Company.

Because this is an outdoor event, masks are mostly optional, but Dr. Watson says the organization is asking visitors to mask if they take a community shuttle to the festival.

Visit EarthDay-365.org to find out more about the festival or to get involved with the community.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

