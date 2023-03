St. Louis Easter Activities that Don't Totally Suck

click to enlarge Lynne Hand We did our best, but your probably won't find eggs like this at any of the events below.

Ugh. Easter. Sure, it's nice to usher in spring, but how many egg hunts have you been to in inclement weather on an overcast day while shivering? If you are a little tired of the same-old-same-old, then check out these options for egg hunts that are indoors or include alcohol. There are also some alternative ways to meet the Easter Bunny. And for all the pet parents out there, we compiled a list of where to take your fur baby for an egg hunt.If you love Fredbird a little bit more than the Easter Bunny then you’re in luck. While the kids are getting their photos with the bunny that lays eggs, you could be meeting Fredbird at the West County Center. The mall will have anall set up that runs from now through Saturday, April 8, but Fredbird will only be there on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. Meeting the Easter Bunny at the mall requires a reservation and costs $32.99 to $36.99. They also offer pet portraits on Mondays.If you’d rather be at a pool than out in a field looking for eggs, then the City of Ballwin has an event for you.brings kids to the pool for an Easter egg hunt, games, prizes and open swim. There are two sections, one for kids aged 8 to 10 and another for kids 11 to 14. Tickets are $8 to $10 and the swimming gets started at 4:30 on Saturday, April 1. The Underwater Egg Hunt is at The Pointe at Ballwin CommonsNothing is more magical than the Magic House, but it gets insanely crowded, particularly on weekends. What is a parent to do? Well, you can book a visit after hours for, an outdoor egg hunt. Kids will be able to explore the Magic House, find eggs, and enjoy a cookie treat. Tickets are $10 to $20 and reservations are required. The April 1 Bunny Hop is sold out, but you can still go on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.Grab your flashlight and your hard cider loving friends and head out to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, Illinois. In addition to a daytime hunt geared for kids, the farm is hosting its first everthat is 21+. Everyone kicks off the evening in the cider shed with a signature cocktail. Then take a wagon ride out to the farm and try to track down some of the 3,000 glow-in-the-dark eggs (flashlights encouraged). Not only will gathering the most eggs give you bragging rights, but each egg has a prize inside. When you're done, head back to the cider shed for live music, a cider flight and snack pack. The event is Thursday, April 6, and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.You probably don’t want to bring your minors toat Das Bevo, and not least of all because everyone there will give you a side-eye. Doors open at 5 p.m. so people can grab dinner and drinks, but the hunt starts at 6:30 p.m. These eggs aren’t stuffed with candy either, they have oddball prizes, and if you find one of the golden eggs, you get a grand prize. Eggs and Kegs is Saturday, April 8, and costs $5. Dinner and drinks are not included.Head to City Museumfrom 10 to noon on Saturday, April 8, and meet the Easter Bunny and join in an. Kids will have an extra grand time exploring the museum and finding eggs. The hunt is included with general admission.We get it. The pandemic is still raging and everyone is just pretending everything’s fine. For those of you who like to live in reality and aren’t excited to get your kid in a huge group of people, check out the Easter Bunny Video Call. The best part about this event is that it happens on Easter Sunday, so if you forgot to schedule something for your kid, this is a good last-minute option. The zoom call lasts 30 minutes and each kid gets a special shout-out by name. Tickets are $10 to $20.