St. Louis Easter Activities that Don't Totally Suck

click to enlarge
We did our best, but your probably won't find eggs like this at any of the events below.
Ugh. Easter. Sure, it's nice to usher in spring, but how many egg hunts have you been to in inclement weather on an overcast day while shivering? If you are a little tired of the same-old-same-old, then check out these options for egg hunts that are indoors or include alcohol. There are also some alternative ways to meet the Easter Bunny. And for all the pet parents out there, we compiled a list of where to take your fur baby for an egg hunt.
For sports lovers
If you love Fredbird a little bit more than the Easter Bunny then you’re in luck. While the kids are getting their photos with the bunny that lays eggs, you could be meeting Fredbird at the West County Center (80 W County Center Drive)
. The mall will have an Easter Bunny Garden
all set up that runs from now through Saturday, April 8, but Fredbird will only be there on Saturday, March 25, from 1 to 2 p.m. Meeting the Easter Bunny at the mall requires a reservation and costs $32.99 to $36.99. They also offer pet portraits on Mondays.
For water babies
If you’d rather be at a pool than out in a field looking for eggs, then the City of Ballwin has an event for you. The Underwater Egg Hunt
brings kids to the pool for an Easter egg hunt, games, prizes and open swim. There are two sections, one for kids aged 8 to 10 and another for kids 11 to 14. Tickets are $8 to $10 and the swimming gets started at 4:30 on Saturday, April 1. The Underwater Egg Hunt is at The Pointe at Ballwin Commons (1 Ballwin Commons Circle)
.
For kids that want a little magic
Nothing is more magical than the Magic House (516 South Kirkwood Boulevard, 314-822-8900)
, but it gets insanely crowded, particularly on weekends. What is a parent to do? Well, you can book a visit after hours for Bunny Hop
, an outdoor egg hunt. Kids will be able to explore the Magic House, find eggs, and enjoy a cookie treat. Tickets are $10 to $20 and reservations are required. The April 1 Bunny Hop is sold out, but you can still go on Wednesday, April 5, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
For cider lovers
Grab your flashlight and your hard cider loving friends and head out to Eckert’s Farm in Belleville, Illinois (Belleville Farm, 951 S Green Mt Rd, Belleville, Illinois)
. In addition to a daytime hunt geared for kids, the farm is hosting its first ever Adult Glow-in-the-Dark Easter Egg Hunt
that is 21+. Everyone kicks off the evening in the cider shed with a signature cocktail. Then take a wagon ride out to the farm and try to track down some of the 3,000 glow-in-the-dark eggs (flashlights encouraged). Not only will gathering the most eggs give you bragging rights, but each egg has a prize inside. When you're done, head back to the cider shed for live music, a cider flight and snack pack. The event is Thursday, April 6, and starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $30.
For beer lovers
You probably don’t want to bring your minors to Eggs and Kegs
at Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue St. Louis)
, and not least of all because everyone there will give you a side-eye. Doors open at 5 p.m. so people can grab dinner and drinks, but the hunt starts at 6:30 p.m. These eggs aren’t stuffed with candy either, they have oddball prizes, and if you find one of the golden eggs, you get a grand prize. Eggs and Kegs is Saturday, April 8, and costs $5. Dinner and drinks are not included.
A "so St. Louis" egg hunt
Head to City Museum (750 North 16th Street, 314-231-2489)
from 10 to noon on Saturday, April 8, and meet the Easter Bunny and join in an egg hunt
. Kids will have an extra grand time exploring the museum and finding eggs. The hunt is included with general admission.
For folks that know there's still a pandemic going on
We get it. The pandemic is still raging and everyone is just pretending everything’s fine. For those of you who like to live in reality and aren’t excited to get your kid in a huge group of people, check out the Easter Bunny Video Call.
The best part about this event is that it happens on Easter Sunday, so if you forgot to schedule something for your kid, this is a good last-minute option. The zoom call lasts 30 minutes and each kid gets a special shout-out by name. Tickets are $10 to $20.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter