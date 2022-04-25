St. Louis FAN EXPO Brings Sci-Fi Favorites to City

click to enlarge
Courtesy FAN EXPO
The convention hits May 13 through May 15.
Beam him up, St. Louis — William Shatner is coming to the city as part of the first FAN EXPO. Formerly produced as Wizard World, which ran from 2013 to 2019, the convention will feature beloved actors from sci-fi favorites, anime standouts, animation stars and voice actors all in one weekend, May 13 through May 15, at America’s Center (701 Convention Plaza, 314-342-5036)
.
Other celebrities planning to attend are Hook
’s Dante Basco, Guardians of the Galaxy
’s Michael Rooker, The Mandalorian
’s Carl Weathers — also of Rocky
renown — and other stars of shows such as Smallville
, Sons of Anarchy
, Supernatural
and Clerks
.
The main events planned for the convention are celebrity photo ops, meeting comic book creators, shopping for memorabilia and other finds, as well as an artist alley dedicated to introducing guests to rising stars in the industry. There will also be an opportunity for attendees to get celebrity autographs.
“St. Louis has been a traditionally strong supporter of pop culture conventions, and we are excited to bring our supercharged FAN EXPO to fans there,” Andrew Moyes, FAN EXPO Vice President, says in a statement. “This impressive lineup of stars and variety of franchises and genres means there’s something for everyone at FAN EXPO St. Louis.”
Ticket prices begin at $27 for a single-day pass, while access to all three days costs $79 and a premium package costs $109. Prices go up by $10 beginning April 29. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Friday May 13; Saturday May 14 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information on FanExpoHq.com/FanExpoStLouis
.