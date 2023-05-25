St. Louis Fox Theatre Ownership Dispute Is Settled

Today, Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. announced that they reached a settlement over the question of which group is the owner and operator of the theatre, a question that has been entangled in a lawsuit since 2021. Fox Associates, which purchased the theater in 1981 and then renovated it, inherited a lease to the theater's lot that is set to expire in 2025, as the Post-Dispatch reported. Fox Associates, which owns the land, wanted to assume the operations of the theater when that lease expired.
Under the new agreement, Fox Associates is set to purchase Foxland's interest in the theater's lot, resolving the ownership question.
“While our family had been looking forward to operating the theatre for many years, we are happy with the result and believe the Theatre remains in good hands with Fox Associates, who we are confident will continue its important legacy of successfully operating one of the most magnificent historic Theatres in the world," Foxland's
Charles Modlin said in a statement.
