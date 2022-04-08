St. Louis’ Grant’s Farm Will Open at the End of April

click to enlarge
Grant’s Farm (7385 Grant Road, 314-843-1700)
Courtesy Grant's Farm
Giddy up, St. Louis.
opens for the season on Saturday, April 30. A top spot for families to visit in St. Louis, the park offers tram tours, shows and a chance to feed baby goats with bottles.
The 281 acre park is home to hundreds of animals and there is no admission charge, so it’s a popular summer spot for parents and kids to spend a day exploring.
There’s no shortage of things to see there, either. In addition to touring Grant’s Cabin, visitors can take the Animal Encounters Tour (where they can hold reptiles, see exotic birds and interact with water buffalo, camels, and tortoises) and go on the Clydesdale Close-Up Tour (where they’ll encounter the majestic and world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales).
But the best part of all? Visitors who are 21 and over get a complimentary beer, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch. Take it from those who know: It really helps to take the edge off of a full day spent with your excited kids.
Admission is free but tours must be booked in advance at GrantsFarm.com
.