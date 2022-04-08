Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

St. Louis’ Grant’s Farm Will Open at the End of April

By on Fri, Apr 8, 2022 at 6:02 pm

click to enlarge Giddy up, St. Louis. - COURTESY GRANT'S FARM
Courtesy Grant's Farm
Giddy up, St. Louis.


Grant’s Farm (7385 Grant Road, 314-843-1700) opens for the season on Saturday, April 30. A top spot for families to visit in St. Louis, the park offers tram tours, shows and a chance to feed baby goats with bottles.

The 281 acre park is home to hundreds of animals and there is no admission charge, so it’s a popular summer spot for parents and kids to spend a day exploring.

There’s no shortage of things to see there, either. In addition to touring Grant’s Cabin, visitors can take the Animal Encounters Tour (where they can hold reptiles, see exotic birds and interact with water buffalo, camels, and tortoises) and go on the Clydesdale Close-Up Tour (where they’ll encounter the majestic and world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales).

But the best part of all? Visitors who are 21 and over get a complimentary beer, courtesy of Anheuser-Busch. Take it from those who know: It really helps to take the edge off of a full day spent with your excited kids.

Admission is free but tours must be booked in advance at GrantsFarm.com.

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees


Arts & Culture Slideshows

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]

There's a Replica of Jesus' Tomb in Missouri [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Ozark Empire Pro Rodeo Event [PHOTOS]
Blue and gold macaw Pepper stands on her perch in front of a painting of the St. Louis Arch. Pepper’s adoption profile describes the 40-year-old macaw as “spunky and loving.”

Feathered Friends Found Their Forever Home at the 'Meet the Birds' Event [PHOTOS]
goth loft

Live Out Your Goth Dreams in This St. Louis Loft Building [PHOTOS]

