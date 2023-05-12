St. Louis' Leverage Celebrates 10 Years of Adventurous Dance

click to enlarge Courtesy Leverage Dance Theater Leverage is known for bringing dancers into unconventional spaces.

Audience building is the perpetual quest of all arts organizations, regardless of medium. How can we get people who don’t think they like dance, visual art, classical music in our doors?

In 2013, Diana Barrios, director of what was then aTrek Dance Collective, had a novel idea: “If you can't get the audience to come to us, to come into the theater, then maybe we just need to put ourselves where they are,” Barrios recalls thinking.

She and the company did that with Seen UnSeen, a dance they staged in the giant windows of the Kranzberg building in Grand Center that same year. Random passersby would stop and stare, excited to see dance there.

“It was a really, really just [an] amazing, amazing experience,” Barrios says. “There was a stoplight there, and so people would pull their cars up, and they would stop, and then they would lean over, and they would watch. And then the light would turn green, and people would start honking because three cars back they didn't know what was going on.”

The performance turned out to be something of a revelation for Barrios and a point of transition for aTrek, which reinvented its vision and aesthetic focus, even renaming itself the Leverage Dance Theater. The name refers to the company’s partner-based dance choreography, which requires leverage and physics.

This year marks a decade since that reinvention, and Barrios and the company are ready to celebrate. They will open their 10th anniversary season starting today, with River of Time, which reflects on the company’s last 10 years. The performances will be at the Intersect Art Center (3636 Texas Avenue, 573-575-6485, intersectstl.org).



click to enlarge Courtesy Leverage Dance Theater Leverage typically puts on two larger shows a year.

“We have brought back different choreographers and artists [who] have worked with us in the past,” says Keli Hermes, assistant director of Leverage Dance Theater, explaining that a past assistant director now living in Salt Lake created a piece and local artists have also contributed to the choreography of other pieces. “It was a little bit of ‘bring back your old friend’ type feeling and reflecting on how they have changed in 10 years as artists and people.”

Normally, Leverage puts on two big shows a year, but for the anniversary, it is doing an extra performance in the fall, date forthcoming.

The May show is specifically for the anniversary as is the fall show, which uses material from past Leverage shows in a “really weird and crazy, maniac fun way,” Hermes says.

“We’re going to try to make it just really chaotic and delightful,” she says, adding that there is also an annual Halloween show, which changes yearly and makes its home in different spaces.



The company also typically does a few small shows with Intersect Art Center and a few community performances each year. A common thread among the performances is taking the work into unconventional spaces.

“[If] you're coming to our performance, you better be up for an adventure,” Barrios says with a laugh. “Some are more adventurous than others, and we definitely tell audiences what level of adventure they're getting themselves involved in. But yeah, it's interactive. It's immersive.”

Leverage has seven company dancers (plus those that participate in specific performances), and everyone is part time. Hermes says that everyone is required to come in to rehearse two days a week. But most are extremely motivated.

“They want to dance,” she says. “They want to be there.”



click to enlarge Courtesy Leverage Dance Theater Leverage does a Halloween show every year.

As do Barrios and Hermes, who say Leverage is fulfilling and fun to be part of. Both note that the 10-year mark has been a good moment for reflection on where Leverage is now and where they want it to be in the future.

One thing they are thinking about is the landscape of dance. A decade ago, there were not many people out there doing the style of dance they were offering. But since then, Leverage has trained dancers who have gone on to perform in cities across the U.S.

“I see the impact,” Barrios says. “And it's really cool to see that, to pause and take stock.”

Barrios and Hermes are still working on what comes next, but Barrios notes that accessibility, site-specific dances and a youth company are all part of the plan.

“It’s an exciting time to be an artist here,” Barrios says. “It’s a much more exciting time to be working in the arts.”



River of Time starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, at the Intersect Arts Center (3636 Texas Avenue). Tickets are $20 to $25 and are available on Eventbrite. For details about forthcoming shows, keep your eye on leveragedancetheater.squarespace.com.

