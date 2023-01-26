St. Louis' 'Most Haunted Ghost Tour' Scares Up the Spirits of Lemp Mansion

click to enlarge
The Lemp Mansion is infamous for more spirits than those of the alcoholic variety.
The Lemps may be St. Louis' second-most famous beer brewing family, but they are way more haunted than their A-B counterparts.
The Lemp family was once one of the most prosperous in town, but when they moved into a mansion in the Benton Park neighborhood in the 1860s, paranormal misfortune befell them.
This Tuesday, you can learn all about it with the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, which will be leading a ghost tour of the Lemp Mansion (3322 Demenil Place)
and the basement of the Lemp Brewery Bottle Works.
Tickets for St. Louis' Most Haunted Ghost Tour are $40 and can be purchased online at seeaghost.com
or over the phone at 618-340-5526.
