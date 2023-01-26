St. Louis' 'Most Haunted Ghost Tour' Scares Up the Spirits of Lemp Mansion

The tour will be led by the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society this Tuesday, January 31

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Lemp Mansion is infamous for more spirits than those of the alcoholic variety. - VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN
VIA FLICKR / PAUL SABLEMAN
The Lemp Mansion is infamous for more spirits than those of the alcoholic variety.

The Lemps may be St. Louis' second-most famous beer brewing family, but they are way more haunted than their A-B counterparts.

The Lemp family was once one of the most prosperous in town, but when they moved into a mansion in the Benton Park neighborhood in the 1860s, paranormal misfortune befell them.

This Tuesday, you can learn all about it with the St. Louis Paranormal Research Society, which will be leading a ghost tour of the Lemp Mansion (3322 Demenil Place) and the basement of the Lemp Brewery Bottle Works.

Tickets for St. Louis' Most Haunted Ghost Tour are $40 and can be purchased online at seeaghost.com or over the phone at 618-340-5526.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

New 'Tentacle-Like' Light Installation Brightens Downtown St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon

Yellow neon lights line the exterior of a garage.

A New Show from the Prison Performing Arts Alumni Starts Thursday

By Rosalind Early

Summer Baer plays Filberta, a giant chicken, in The Golden Record, an upcoming show from the Prison Performing Arts Alumni program.

New Art Exhibit at the Kranzberg Explores Identity Through Fashion

By Benjamin Simon

One of five pieces in Felia Davenport's upcoming exhibit Torn Mixology.

Tenants Given 90 Days To Vacate Centene Center for the Arts

By Jessica Rogen

Centene Center for the Arts

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us