St. Louis Pop-Up Bar Will Let Disney Adults Enjoy Not Growing Up

Those newfangled pop-up bars that have become all the rage in recent years continue to, well, pop up — and this one has a magical touch. Dubbed "The Magical Brunch," Disney adults everywhere (or just in the St. Louis area) are invited to a "bibididdi-bobbidi-brunch" happening in Midtown on October 7 and 8.
Confusingly — or maybe it's part of the magic? — both daytime and evening "brunch" sessions are available for purchase. There will be brunch items, bottomless mimosas (hell yes), performances, karaoke, and best-dressed competitions. Yes, you can dress up as a Disney princess. Or prince. And we think you can even get away with a Guardian of the Galaxy at this point? Disney owns us all (but this event isn't affiliated with the entertainment giant, just inspired by it).
For real, though, if you like to indulge in a little nostalgic fun, we won't stop you. While the precise location is still TBA, it's listed as taking place on Samuel Shepard Drive. Tickets can be purchased on explorehidden.com, ranging from $69 to $79.28. Make a wish, St. Louis.
