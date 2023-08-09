Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

St. Louis Pop-Up Bar Will Let Disney Adults Enjoy Not Growing Up

A "bibididdi-bobbidi-brunch" is coming to Midtown

By on Wed, Aug 9, 2023 at 2:02 pm

click to enlarge This is semi-terrifying. - Courtesy Photo / Hidden Experience
Courtesy Photo / Hidden Experience
This is semi-terrifying.
For those of you suffering from Peter Pan Syndrome (if you know, you know), we've got great news. And if you're just looking for an excuse to drink in a Disney costume, the news we're about to share is even better.

Those newfangled pop-up bars that have become all the rage in recent years continue to, well, pop up — and this one has a magical touch. Dubbed "The Magical Brunch," Disney adults everywhere (or just in the St. Louis area) are invited to a "bibididdi-bobbidi-brunch" happening in Midtown on October 7 and 8.

Confusingly — or maybe it's part of the magic? — both daytime and evening "brunch" sessions are available for purchase. There will be brunch items, bottomless mimosas (hell yes), performances, karaoke, and best-dressed competitions. Yes, you can dress up as a Disney princess. Or prince. And we think you can even get away with a Guardian of the Galaxy at this point? Disney owns us all (but this event isn't affiliated with the entertainment giant, just inspired by it).

For real, though, if you like to indulge in a little nostalgic fun, we won't stop you. While the precise location is still TBA, it's listed as taking place on Samuel Shepard Drive. Tickets can be purchased on explorehidden.com, ranging from $69 to $79.28. Make a wish, St. Louis.

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is the Audience Development Manager for Euclid Media Group and Harry Styles' biggest fan.
