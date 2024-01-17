St. Louis PrideFest Wants You to 'Unleash Your Pride' in 2024

click to enlarge SARA BANNOURA The 2024 PrideFest festival will be coming to downtown St. Louis from June 29 through June 30.

Get ready to show your pride at St. Louis PrideFest.

Today, Pride St. Louis announced the popular festival’s dates and theme. From June 29 through June 30, the nonprofit LGBTQ+ organization invites everyone to unleash their pride (which is this year’s theme) in downtown St. Louis during the free, two-day festival.

“This year’s theme celebrates the pride in everyone,” said Marty Zuniga, Pride St. Louis’ board president, in a statement. “We want St. Louis to unleash their true selves, to give the community a safe space to be proud of their pride!”

Pride St. Louis says PrideFest, one of the Midwest’s largest pride events, brings in more than 340,000 people to the downtown area. Some major attractions include the main stage area, a DJ/dance area, VIP experiences, a vendor fair with several local artists, a children’s area, a food court, a non-profit village and, of course, the Grand Pride Parade, which will have the Arch as its backdrop this year running down Market Street.

To participate as a vendor or in the parade, register on the Pride St. Louis’ website.

[email protected]