St. Louis Punk Rock Flea Market Coming to Kiener Plaza

Trinkets + Bands + Tacos + Beer = Good Times

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 11:18 am

click to enlarge Jimmy Webb (of Trash & Vaudeville) was the perfect punk - @jorgeq82 / Flickr
@jorgeq82 / Flickr
Jimmy Webb (of Trash & Vaudeville) was the perfect punk

St. Louis Punk Rock Flea Market is coming to Kiener Plaza (601 Market Street) next month, and this flea market is offering more than just tchotchkes — this flea market is also a concert.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, and will be offering a full day of entertainment alongside a wide variety of purchasable odds and ends.

In addition to the 50 vendors who will be on site that day, the Punk Rock Flea Market will host 10 live bands throughout the day. Those bands haven’t been announced yet but they’re being chosen by The Record Space (6715 Gravois Road, 314-437-2727).

They’ll also have over 20 food options on site courtesy of Terror Tacos (3191 South Grand, TerrorTacos.com) and beer for sale, too, so you could really spend an entire day at this event that kind of amounts to a tiny outdoor music festival. (With extra-great merch.)

Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
