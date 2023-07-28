St. Louis Shakespeare Festival To Give Merry Wives the '90s Sitcom Treatment

COURTESY PHOTO You'll have a bevy of opportunities to catch the new production while enjoying the great outdoors.

Does The Merry Wives of Windsor work as a 1990s-style sitcom with doltish husbands who have wisecracking, out-of-their-league spouses? You bet your Falstaff!

The conceit behind St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's new production is so brilliant, the only reasonable reaction is to be mad you didn't think of it first. Veteran St. Louis director Suki Peters guides a cast of six in a madcap 90-minute version of the classic circa-1602 comedy. Actor Carl Overly Jr., whom you may remember as Cornwall in the festival's widely acclaimed 2021 production of King Lear, takes on the Kevin James/Falstaff role.



And, like any good sitcom, it's totally free.



Performances begin at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday through Sunday from August 1 to August 27, and staging includes no less than 24 parks across the metro — so something is bound to be convenient.



The kickoff show on Tuesday, August 1, takes place at the corner of Cherokee Street and Texas Avenue. See stlshakes.org/calendar for 23 more al fresco options.