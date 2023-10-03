St. Louis Shakespeare's Midsummer Is as Fresh as It Is Faithful

click to enlarge Courtesy St. Louis Shakespeare Company The production feels faithful to the original yet also is fresh and contemporary.

St. Louis Shakespeare Company takes audiences on a trip to a magical forest where unsuspecting human visitors are subject to the enchantment of faeries. Though the script has been edited to tighten the focus and reduce character count, the company and director Christina Rios deliver a faithful retelling of the Bard’s much loved A Midsummer Night’s Dream in ways that feel fresh, fluid and liberating.

The upcoming nuptials of Duke Theseus and Hyppolyta have Athens abuzz with celebration planning and romantic love. Even the faeries who rule the edges between reality and dreams take notice and interest in the wedding. Young Demetrius bursts into this happy scene asking the Duke to compel Helena, the current object of his affection, to marry him per her father’s consent. Helena and Lysander are in love, however, and make plans to elope. Helena, Hermia’s best friend who still carries a torch for Demetrius, learns of the plan and tells Demetrius. The four escape to the nearby woodlands where local blue-collar workers are practicing a short play in the hopes of being chosen to entertain at the reception.

In the forest, the lovers and players fall under the spells, potions and influences of King Oberon, Queen Titania and their most loyal sprites, Puck, Peaseblossom and Moth, accompanied by a young boy. Enchantment and mischief abound, filling the room with an ethereal haze and leading to a happy ending that allows only good consequences to remain.

The story is familiar to many through school and countless retellings and re-imaginations, making it a daunting task to produce and direct. Rios leans into contemporary values and mutual respect to create a world where acceptance is baked in and consent has more power and immediacy than desire. Rios refreshes the tale by having her characters evolve by listening to others and self reflection — yet they maintain the qualities and dramatic action of the original version. The approach doesn’t aggrandizes or politicizes the play, the characters simply reflect the same diversity and variety of personal traits and expressions in the world around us as well as in the characters as imagined hundreds of years ago.

The ensemble is present, emotionally committed and fully engaged in the storytelling. There are spotlight-worthy moments from too many performers to detail each one in this space, though the wedding dance is notable and unexpectedly fulfilling. Essential to the story are the lovers Rhiannon Creighton, Jordan Duncan, Noah Laster and Molly Stout and spell-casting faeries Tiélere Cheatem, Ebony Easter and Remi Mark, who are convincingly and charmingly captivating, while Fox Smith and the other workers provide excellent comic interludes to the budding romances.

Scenic designer Morgan Brennan creates a tangible spot in our imagination that reinforces the otherworldly effects of the playful faerie kingdom. Olivia Radle provides whimsical, often elegant and color-coordinated costumes that are complimented with choreography by Mary Mather and lighting design from Erin Riley. Everything comes together like magic, ensuring this A Midsummer Night’s Dream is appropriate for all ages, emotionally satisfying and delightfully worth your time.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream is written by William Shakespeare and edited by John Wolbers. Directed by Christina Rios. Presented by St. Louis Shakespeare Company through October 7. Showtimes vary by date. Tickets are $20 to $25.

