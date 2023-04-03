STL Wing Week is Here, Presented by Slane Irish Whiskey. Click Here for Details!

St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It

Let’s make it a trend

By on Mon, Apr 3, 2023 at 4:52 pm

St. Louis Cardinals fans are often called “The Best Fans in Baseball.” But while St. Louisans might be mostly well-behaved when wearing red, they seem to go positively buck while wearing blue.

And we’re not even talking about St. Louis Blues fans, either. Battlehawks fans lost their entire minds at the home opener this season and just a week prior, CITY SC fans brought the party to the streets to celebrate soccer’s official arrival to St. Louis.

These two major St. Louis sports milestones also brought with them a curious trend: Dudes in the crowd going shirtless.

At the Battlehawks' home opener, we saw that one luxury box had close to a dozen shirtless dudes in it going into full “Ka-Kaw!” mode. There were many great things to see at that game, but they were near the top of the list.

click to enlarge St. Louis Sports Fans Are Going Shirtless at Games, and We Love It (2)
Reuben Hemmer

It’s one thing to go shirtless inside the comfort of the TWA dome, but it’s another thing entirely to go shirtless outside in sub-freezing temps for a soccer game.

Cameras also caught at least three CITY fans doing just that just a couple of weeks ago when it was too cold to even drag your trash can to the curb. A clip from the game shows a few men without shirts: one topless, another topless except for a soccer scarf, and then a joyfully topless man keeping his body heat up by bouncing around like a happy baby bear.

We don’t know what’s behind this trend, but we are here for it. Sometimes you get so amped that your body just cannot be contained by your shirt. It's a fact. They made a whole superhero about it and everything. And look at Iggy Pop! That man hasn't worn a shirt in a half a century, and he's surely one of the most powerful beings on the planet.

And if the men in the crowd start going topless regularly, maybe the women in the crowd will start going topless, too? Then every sports game in St. Louis would always be sold out.

Are you listening, tourism board? What if people came to St. Louis not just for the amazing Gateway Arch and the fabulous City Museum and the terrible pizza (fight me) but for the topless sports games? It could be a thing.

Shout-out to these shirtless pioneers for showing us the way.
Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
