click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / JUKKA ZITTING You can never have too many books.

Remember those book fairs in grade school, where Scholastic's catalogs would tantalize you with tiny little postage-stamp-sized images of the latest offerings from Sweet Valley Twins or Goosebumps? Remember how you'd put in your order and then obsess over and over about the paperbacks your teacher would soon be handing you?



Thanks to the good people at Subterranean Books (6271 Delmar Boulevard, 314-862-6100), you can relive those glory days with an Adult Book Fair this Tuesday, October 10.



Swing by the Loop shop from 4 to 7 p.m. to spin the prize wheel and enjoy complimentary snacks. If you preorder your book fair selections, they may even be ready for pickup that day.



And please note that "Adult Book Fair" doesn't mean naughty books that would be banned in grade school. It means books by and for adults — Subterranean's Adult Book Fair staff picks include smart new novels and selected nonfiction to help you understand the world and yourself.



So, sort of like Sweet Valley Twins and Goosebumps, only age-appropriate for the grown-up that you are. For more information, and to preorder your picks, visit store.subbooks.com/adult-book-fair.