St. Louis Symphony Brings Young Composers' Music to the Pulitzer

VIA FLICKR / PULITZER ARTS FOUNDATION This season of Live at the Pulitzer kicks on on Wednesday.

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra will bring music from Powell Hall to the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3716 Washington Avenue, 314-754-1850, pulitzerarts.org) for the annual St. Louis Symphony: Live at the Pulitzer series. The night will feature a slate of performances from four of America's "most talented young composers," including Christian Quiñones, Peter Shin, Aiyana Braun and Nicky Sohn. Packed into just a few hours, the musicians will run the gamut of sounds from K-pop to violin solos to an exploration into the "varied meanings 'burning'" through sound.



Wednesday's performances will mark the first Live at the Pulitizer event of the year, with the second coming on Tuesday, April 18. Tickets are $25 and are at slso.org/pulitzer.