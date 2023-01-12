St. Louis Symphony Orchestra Hosts Free Concert for MLK Day

click to enlarge Library of Congress Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Listen to hymns, anthems and an original piece by a St. Louis composer at St. Louis Symphony Orchestra's hourlong Community Concert for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It is the symphony's first time holding a free concert to honor the legacy of the civil rights leader, and it will also be broadcast on St. Louis Public Radio.



The orchestra will be joined by the resident choral ensemble and led by Music Director Stéphane Denève and IN UNISON Chorus Director Kevin McBeth. Songs on the schedule include "Precious Lord, Take My Hand," "Lift Every Voice and Sing" and "Battle Hymn of the Republic." There will also be a selection from St. Louis composer Adam Maness' "Divides That Bind" as well as an arrangement of Florence Price's "Adoration" and "Freedom's Plow" by St. Louis native Rollo Dilworth.



The concert is at Powell Hall (718 North Grand Boulevard, 314-534-1700, slso.org), starts at 7:30 p.m. and is free.