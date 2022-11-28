St. Louis Teen Book Festival to Host 16 Famous Young Adult Authors

click to enlarge
Carter Hasegawa
Sara Farizan, award-winning author of If You Could Be Mine, will be one of 16 writers at Saturday's St. Louis Teen Book Festival.
The St. Louis Teen Book Festival will bring 16 famous young adult authors to Ladue this weekend.
Organized by St. Louis County Library and The Novel Neighbor, a Webster Groves bookstore, the event will offer panels, signings and meet-and-greets with authors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 3.
Held at Ladue Horton Watkins High School, this year's festival is the first in-person event after hosting virtual versions in previous years.
Various famous authors will attend Saturday's event, including Adrienne Young, author of the Fable
series, Kiera Cass, author of The Selection
and Jenna Evans Welch, author of Love & Gelato
, which is also a Netflix film. The entire author list also includes Jeff Bishop, Sara Farizan, Jody Feldman, Jas Hammonds, Joan He, Bill Konigsberg, Ryan La Sala, Samantha Markum, Michelle I. Mason, Emma Mills, Emily Bain Murphy, Randi Pink and Dustin Thao.
Visitors will have the chance to interact with the authors at breakout sessions, such as “Screaming, Crying, Perfect Storms: Books that Make Us Cry,” “Say You’ll Remember Me: Historical Fiction Throughout Time” and “Fighting Dragons with You: Epic Fantasy and Magical Moments.”
The festival will also host "Educator Night" on December 2, when teachers and librarians can meet the authors at the St. Louis County Daniel Boone Branch in Ellisville.
The events are free to attend. For more information, visit: slcl.org/events/st-louis-teen-book-festival
.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter