St. Louis Teen Wins National Essay Contest for LGBTQ+ Youths of Faith

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo Avery Anderson wrote about her experiences coming out as a lesbian and finding solace in Christian services in her winning essay "The Veiled Virgin: Me."

Avery Anderson was told faith would “fix” her identity as a lesbian shortly after coming out her freshman year of high school. Her mother, determined to rid her daughter of what she deemed sinful, forced Anderson to attend Christian services. But instead, through the church, Anderson says she found a “love she felt she wasn’t made to receive” that gave her the support she had long needed.

Now, the St. Louis resident advocates for fellow queer youth of faith and shared her experiences in an essay “The Veiled Virgin: Me” that recently won a national contest.

“I began to fill my hollowed heart with hallowed words from those who believed in a God who loves all,” Anderson writes in it.

Anderson’s essay, detailing her experience as both a Christian and lesbian, was selected for the Queer Youth of Faith National Essay Contest hosted by Beloved Arise, a national multi-faith organization that empowers LGBTQ+ youth to embrace their identities as both religious and queer. As one of five high school seniors who won the essay contest, Anderson will receive a $10,000 scholarship to a college of her choice.

But it’s not only about the money for school. Through Beloved Arise, Anderson has found a community of fellow religious and queer teens.

“There’s a lot of prejudice that I faced, and that I still face,” Anderson says. “It was nice to be able to talk about that but also to be able to talk about the brighter side, which is having my faith to help guide me.”

Today, Beloved Arise is hosting the Queer Youth of Faith day, when it will call upon 1.8 million individuals to join in prayer for LGBTQ+ youth. The goal number represents the 1.8 million LGBTQ+ youth who seriously consider suicide each year in the U.S., as estimated by the Trevor Project.

Amid the surge in legislation targeting the LGBTQ+ community, the American Civil Liberties Union has identified 491 bills in 2023 as anti-LGBTQ+. In such a time, Anderson and Beloved Arise want to empower queer youth and uplift their moments of joy.

“Communication and understanding is the best way to address hate in our world right now,” Anderson says. “I really hope that the Day of Prayer shines light not only on the hardships but also their triumphs and how their faith has helped them overcome.”

To participate in Queer Youth of Faith Day, visit belovedarise.org/qyfday.



