St. Louis-Themed Apparel Shop Series Six Opens in South City

click to enlarge SERIES SIX Series Six founder Sami Baldridge (center) celebrated the shop's move to south city with employees Sarah Hummel (left) and Caroline Martin.

For the past three years, Series Six has been one of the region's favorite places to purchase apparel that shows off St. Louis pride.As of this past weekend, the shop can now claim a St. Louis address.Series Six opened its (new) doors at 3719 Watson Road in Lindenwood Park on Saturday — a location that it boasts is six times the size of its previous storefront in the Boulevard shopping center in Richmond Heights. The 6,400-square-foot building is meant to be a a "combination storefront, warehouse and office space," in the words of its press release.“We have been searching for the right space to grow our business and we are lucky to have found the perfect spot in Lindenwood Park, a neighborhood that embodies so much St. Louis pride,” founder Sami Baldridge said in a statement. “We appreciate all of the support we have received from the St. Louis community, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow in our new space.”Series Six is known for its series of stylish, super-soft T-shirt collaborations with brands from Imo's to Anheuser Busch, as well as apparel that shows off St. Louis fandom (soccer, baseball or hockey) without being that same old Cardinals jersey. They also sell socks, hats and caps.The new storefront will be open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but Sunday, when hours drop from noon to 5 p.m.