St. Louis World Chess Hall of Fame Exhibit Features Legendary Rivals

Get a complimentary tour on Thursday

By on Mon, Jan 2, 2023 at 6:13 am

World Chess Hall of Fame
via Facebook
World Chess Hall of Fame.

Get a complimentary tour of the exhibit 1972 Fischer/Spassky: The Match, Its Origin, and Influence at the World Chess Hall of Fame (4652 Maryland Avenue, 314-367-9243, worldchesshof.org). The exhibit is about the match between American chess phenom Bobby Fischer and Soviet Union chess legend Boris Spassky at the 1972 World Chess Championship. Not only was this in the middle of the Soviet Union-United States standoff known as the Cold War, this was the first match an American won in 24 years of Russian dominance in the sport.

The exhibit includes more than 500 artifacts. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 5.

