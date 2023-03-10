St. Patrick's Day 2023: Your Guide to Getting Lucky in St. Louis

click to enlarge
St. Patrick's Day is nearly here so we assembled some of the most exciting events in St. Louis that celebrate that guy who drove the snakes out of Ireland.
This Weekend
On Saturday, March 11, Check out the St. Patrick's Day parade downtown and the St. Patrick's Day Parade run. The parade
is along Market Street and starts at noon and the parade run
starts at 9 a.m. in downtown.
Next Week
Grab a bite at the St. Patty's Day Eve Supper at Das Bevo Biergarten
, where you can get corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash or Irish stew along with free beer on Thursday, March 16, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Head down to Dogtown for the traditional St. Patrick's Day parade and festival
on March 17. The festival begins at 9 a.m. and is primarily located along Clayton Avenue at Tamm Avenue. The Ancient Order of Hibernians parade
starts at 11 a.m. at Tamm and Oakland and travels down Tamm to terminate at Tamm and Manchester.
Das Bevo is not done celebrating St. Patrick's Day. The social singing event "The Beer Choir"
will take on an Irish theme on Friday, March 17, when hosts lead the crowd through funny songs. The more you indulge in the St. Patty's Day beer specials, the better everyone will sound.
Attic Music Bar
will be hosting a St. Patrick's Day concert
on March 17 featuring Slapshot STL and Rockin' Rod McCarron. Tickets are $10.
Take a bar crawl through The Grove with the St. Patrick's Day Crawl
on Friday, March 17, or with the Shamrock Stroll
on Saturday, March 18. Both crawls, which start at 4 p.m., include Open Concept, Taha'a Twisted Tiki, the Get Down STL and Hot Java Bar. Tickets start at $14.
If you prefer Soulard bars, then join Lucky's St. Patrick's Day Crawl
, which offers two days of pub crawl adventures throughout Soulard. The crawl will stop at Cat's Meow, Big Daddy's and more. It starts at 4 p.m. on Friday, March 17, or Saturday, March 18, and tickets are $18 to $22.50.
For those who prefer a more low-key St. Patrick's Day, head to Arkadin Cinema & Bar to check out the 1993 and 1994 Leprechaun movies
. The horror films, which Arkadin callc an "ode to Irish stereotypes," includes a "scene-chewing" Warwick Davis as the Leprechaun and Jennifer Aniston. (Leprechaun
was her first movie.) Leprechaun
starts at 8 p.m. and Leprechaun 2
starts at 10 p.m., both on Friday, March 17.
Celebrate something green, swampy and irritable over the St. Patrick's Day weekend at the Shrek Rave at Red Flag
. The event is Saturday, March 18, at 9 p.m.
The City Museum will also be joining in the Irish-themed fun with festive treats, hearty ales and Irish dancers at Beatnik Bobs. The St. Patrick's Day Weekend
will go from March 17 to March 19 and is included with museum admission.
Head downtown to Ballpark Village for a St. Patrick's Day Party
. The March 17 event will feature drink specials during the Blues game and end with a concert by Dirty Muggs. Admission is free.
Also worth checking out are the city's great Irish pubs, which will certainly be having lots of specials, parties and live music. Some good options include John D. McGurk's
in Soulard, Maggie O'Briens
downtown, Irish Corner Pub
on Cherokee Street, O'Connell's Pub
near The Hill, and Nick's Irish Pub
, Pat Connolly's Tavern
, and Seamus McDaniel's
all in Dogtown.
