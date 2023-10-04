Stages St Louis' Million Dollar Quartet Captures the Heart of Early Rock

It's a nostalgic trip full of rousing songs, big stars and dramatic tension

By on Wed, Oct 4, 2023 at 11:37 am

Million Dollar Quartet brings together Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins.

Stages St. Louis closes its 2023 season with a perennial audience favorite, the “based on a true story” jukebox musical Million Dollar Quartet. Stages’ entertaining production puts the audience in the studio with producer Sam Phillips then takes a nostalgic trip through the early days of rock with rousing songs, big stars and drawn-out dramatic tension.

The date is December 4, 1956, the location Sun Studios in Memphis, Tennessee, and Phillips and the band are waiting on the arrival of Carl Perkins, a rockabilly standout with impressive guitar licks in need of another hit. Recent signee Jerry Lee Lewis shows up at about the same time and immediately rubs Perkins and the band the wrong way with his flashy piano moves and constant boasts. Though he hasn’t told anyone else yet, Phillips expects Elvis Presley to show up and has arranged for Johnny Cash to swing by as well. The three stars, up-and-coming Lewis and Presley’s friend Dyanne (a strong singer herself) reconnect, reminisce and sing — in what turns out to be the only time they will all play together. Luckily, Phillips was recording.

Jeff Cummings is fabulous as the earnest, sometimes desperately optimistic Phillips who had sold Presley’s contract to RCA to keep Sun Records afloat; now the label wants Phillips to come work for them. Cummings captures the range of emotions and mental gymnastics Phillips travels to while remaining resilient and independent. Jeremy Sevelovitz is spot on as the rockabilly legend Perkins and his live guitar playing is impressive as all get out. Brady Wease is full of energy, enthusiasm, and confidence as Lewis, and he somehow captures the piano player’s often inappropriately over-sexualized persona without completely alienating the audience.

Scott Moreau has Johnny Cash’s outfit, mannerisms and voice down to a T, though his lack of real guitar skills was sometimes distractingly staged. Edward La Cardo captures the essence and sound of Presley quite well and has perfected the singer’s trademark moves. La Cardo and director Keith Andrews smartly use restraint and reference in ways that keep the audience involved in the story. 

Shelby Ringdahl is perhaps the most fully connected and actively involved Dyanne I’ve ever seen, and her singing is even better, ensuring “Fever” is one of the most memorable performances of the night. “Real Wild Child,” “Who Do you Love,” “Folsom Prison Blues” and “That’s Alright Mama” are other memorable solo moments from the first act. The gospel songs in both acts feature great harmonies and surprising emotional resonance and “Ghost Riders In The Sky” is genuinely haunting, while “I Hear You Knocking” and “Let’s Have A Party” capture the exuberance and joy of a heartfelt jam session. 

There are no new revelations or unexpected twists here, the songs, the stars and the story are familiar to most audience members. Still, it’s nice to revisit the past every now and again. Like the early years of rock & roll itself, Million Dollar Quartet swings with melodies you can’t forget and a beat you can really dance to, and that’s frequently all you need for a good time.

Written by Colin Escott and Floyd Mutrux. Directed by Keith Andrews. Presented by Stages St. Louis at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center (210 E Monroe Avenue). Showtimes vary and tickets are $51 to $76.

