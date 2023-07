COLBY CRAIG Steve's Hot Dogs' delicious eats go great with a nice cold one.

St. Louis is a melting pot.

Culinary curiosities from all across the world can be found in the many delicious eateries spread across the metro area, with a diversity of tastes and flavors that gives just about any city in the nation a serious run for its money. But having to travel from place to place to experience this bounty is such a hassle — there's got to be a better way!



This week, there is. On Wednesday, July 12, get a taste of multiple different cultures all in one place and join Steve's Hot Dogs (3145 South Grand Boulevard, 314-932-5953)and Six Mile Bridge Brewery for the Around the World Beer and Hot Dog Pairing Event.



Four half-dogs will be paired with four half-beer samples featuring flavors from around the globe. Menu items include Six Mile Bridge's Dia Mexican Lager paired with a Chile Limon Dog, a Bavarian Hefeweizen paired with Steve's Bav-Kapusta Brat, and more. A concert from the Steve Ewing Duo will follow food service.



Tickets, which include food and drink, cost $45 each and are available through Eventbrite. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.