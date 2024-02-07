Stray Dog's The Mousetrap Delivers Murder and Intrigue — and Plenty of Fun

click to enlarge JOHN LAMB Matt Anderson, Shannon Campbell, and Drew Mizell in The Mousetrap at Stray Dog Theatre.

Among the most prolific and popular writers of the 20th century, these days, Dame Agatha Christie is primarily known for the stage adaptations of her novels. Filled with purposeful misdirection and an abundance of eccentric characters, the plays are perennial favorites of theater companies large and small. To wit: The Rep treated St. Louis audiences to a lavish production ofin 2023, and now Stray Dog Theatre opens their 2024 season with a thoroughly entertaining production of Agatha Christie’sMarried almost a year to the day, Giles and Mollie Ralston are busily preparing to welcome their first guests to Monkswell Manor, a country home they inherited. A heavy snowstorm has them anxious for their guests to arrive, and news of a murder in London and a suspect on the loose does nothing to calm anyone’s nerves. In addition to their expected guests, a stranger arrives after his car turns over in a snow bank and then a police inspector calls, informing Mollie the he is sending an officer over. This news elicits shudders from essentially everyone in the house. Shortly after Sergeant Trotter arrives, one of the guests is killed. The officer believes the murderer is at the house and someone else may be targeted — the game is afoot.Stray Dog’s production enthusiastically leans into the suspense of the original with stylized, affected performances that entertain while distracting from writing that at times feels stereotypical and shallow to contemporary audiences. Director Gary F. Bell and a willing cast embrace the purposeful quirks and misdirection with exaggerated but not campy characters. You may already know “who done it” for this popular show; nevertheless, the capable ensemble enthusiastically dives into the suspense with the right tone and temperament to keep the play lively and the audience intrigued. The twists are fun, easy to follow and there are even a few genuinely funny moments sprinkled throughout.The strong and well-synchronized ensemble features Claire Coffey and Sean Seifert as the nervous, first-time hosts; Jayson Heil as the high-strung Christopher Wren; Julie Healey as the cantankerous Mrs. Boyle; David Wassilak as the pleasant, quietly observant Major Metcalf; Shannon Campbell as the curious writer Miss Casewell; Matt Anderson as the shady Mr. Paravinci; and Drew Mizell as the determined Detective Sergeant Trotter. Every character has something to hide, and director Bell and the cast gleefully play with exaggeration and misdirection to ensure audiences stay involved in this highly entertaining classic.Fans of Dame Christie and anyone who enjoys a good romp through a mystery that ties everything up in a satisfying bow by the end will want to make sure and see this spirited, energetic production.