Take Your Fur Baby on an Easter Egg Hunt in St. Louis

Dogs can get in on the Easter egg hunt fun this spring.
Hey DINKWADs! (Dual Income, No Kids, With a Dog) This Easter don't let the folks with kids have all the fun. Take your dog (or cat if your cat gets down like that) out to an egg hunt and get a photo with the Easter Bunny. Here are some options.
Lola and Penelope’s will be hosting a Doggy Easter Egg Hunt
at its Clayton (7742 Forsyth Boulevard, 314-863 5652)
and Town & Country (169 Lamp and Lantern Village, 636-220-2451)
locations. Dogs will be able to sniff out treats around the store. But dogs will also be able to pose with the big guy — we mean the Easter Bunny, of course — at the Clayton store for a $5 donation. Slots are filling up fast for photos, and reservations are required. The event is free on Saturday, March 25, and goes from 1 to 3 p.m. at either location.
Also on Saturday, March 25, Faust Park (15189 Olive Boulevard)
is hosting a Dog Easter Egg Hunt
at the St. Louis Carousel. The event runs form 9 a.m. to noon and includes an egg hunt and opportunity to meet the Easter Bunny. Proof of vaccination (for your pooch, not for you) must be sent prior to the event. Tickets are $15.
Head over to Des Peres Park (the gazebo, 12325 Manchester Road)
for the Dog Egg Hunt
on Saturday, April 1. The eggs will be filled with dog treats and the Easter Bunny will be on hand for Fido to pee on him — er, pose with him. At least one human must be registered with every dog. Tickets are $16 to $18 per dog (humans are free) and proof of vaccination for your dog is required. The hunt starts promptly at 10:30, so arrive early for check in.
Pooches can get egg-cited for the Ladue Egg Hunt for Pets
at Treats Unleashed Ladue (8861-B Ladue Road, 314-726-2330)
, which lays claim to being one of the largest pet egg hunts in the area. On Saturday, April 1, thousands of pet friendly treats will be stuffed inside plastic eggs and scattered on Treats Unleashed’s lawn. There will also be an Easter Bunny, of course, and for those who aren’t early risers, there will be two hunts, one at 10 a.m. and one at noon. Tickets are $5.
Know of some more pet-friendly egg hunts? Leave them in the comments.
