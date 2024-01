click to enlarge MABEL SUEN Dogtown's friendliest neighborhood pub gets crafty on Tuesday.

In the dead of winter, it can be all too easy to spend every night on the couch, Netflixing and chilling without even having someone to chill with. If you ask us, that's a recipe for depression — but Tamm Avenue Bar (1227 Tamm Avenue) just might have the cure.



Pop over for happy hour on the right night, in fact, and the purchase of just one drink will net you a free kit to participate in Craft Night at Tamm! (the exclamation point is theirs, but we certainly share in the sentiment it expresses).



This Tuesday, January 16, they're making beaded pets — and if that's not reason enough to get out of the house, it's hard to say what would be.



Now, if you're somehow not only unexcited about beaded pets, but actually have no idea what they are or how to make one, a few more details (and a fetching photo) are online at fb.me/e/3cWERZOaR.



Beyond that, instructions will be provided at the bar, and we're reasonably certain that come Tuesday, enthusiasm at this friendly Dogtown pub will be contagious.