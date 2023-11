click to enlarge VIA FLICKR / ROBERT STINNETT When they refer to getting your "creative juices" flowing, they are talking about booze.

A night of canvases and cocktails awaits you at Paint and Sip at HandleBar (4127 Manchester Avenue, 314-652-2212), where St. Louisans 21 and older are invited to learn from local art instructor Gage Lopez as he guides them through a night of laughter, creativity and holiday spirit.

Lopez works for Painting on the Rocks, a local company that hosts workshops and events designed to get people painting, and he knows his stuff.



For this week's event, each guest will receive a 16-by-20 inch stretched canvas on which to paint a portrait of Jack Skellington, a key character from 1993's The Nightmare Before Christmas. Participants will get to take their work home with them to add to their art collection, or perhaps to serve as the perfect gift for the holiday season.



The fun begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 20, and the event costs $35 to attend.



For more information, visit paintingontherocks.org.