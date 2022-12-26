That 90’s Jam Promises Dope Beats and Phat Visuals on Friday

click to enlarge Screenshot Don your iconic 90s gear, and get ready to party.

End-of-year partying isn't only for New Year's Eve — at least that's the premise held by Blank Space (2847 Cherokee Street, blankspace314.com). This year, the community arts space is making the last Friday of the year all that and a bag of chips with its That 90's Jam, a dance party evoking the decade of TLC, OutKast, Beastie Boys, Oasis, Ace of Base and other equally phat jams. DJs James Biko and Rico Steez will be on the turntables, while Corey Black hosts the event.



So don your finest flannel, crop tops, baggy jeans, slip dresses and scrunchies and get ready to dance all night long. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $8 to $15.