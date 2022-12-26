That 90’s Jam Promises Dope Beats and Phat Visuals on Friday

Scrunchies welcome

By on Mon, Dec 26, 2022 at 6:11 am

click to enlarge Screenshot from the movie Clueless.
Screenshot
Don your iconic 90s gear, and get ready to party.

End-of-year partying isn't only for New Year's Eve — at least that's the premise held by Blank Space (2847 Cherokee Street, blankspace314.com). This year, the community arts space is making the last Friday of the year all that and a bag of chips with its That 90's Jam, a dance party evoking the decade of TLC, OutKast, Beastie Boys, Oasis, Ace of Base and other equally phat jams. DJs James Biko and Rico Steez will be on the turntables, while Corey Black hosts the event.

So don your finest flannel, crop tops, baggy jeans, slip dresses and scrunchies and get ready to dance all night long. The event runs from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., and tickets are $8 to $15.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jessica Rogen

Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. She’s also the editor in chief of Boulevard, a literary magazine.
Read More about Jessica Rogen
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

A Newly Seinfeld-Approved Nikki Glaser Preps For Her Biggest Show Yet

By Steve Leftridge

Nikki Glaser's standup sets are notorious for open-book descriptions of her life's most intimate details.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Weekend, December 22 to December 24

By Riverfront Times Staff

Candy Cane Lane lights up south St. Louis over the holiday season.

‘Pepsi, Where’s My Jet?’ Turns St. Louis Family Lore Into Netflix Success

By Sarah Fenske

John Leonard's attempt to force PepsiCo to make good on its Pepsi Points promises is the focus of a new documentary, Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

Ring in the New Year Right With These St. Louis Events

By Jessica Rogen

Four people dressed in 20s outfits pose for the camera.

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us