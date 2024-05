That Little Big Bitch Chelsea Handler to Visit St. Louis This Fall

[email protected]

This is a week of revelations for Chelsea Handler. The saucy blonde comedian isn't slated to be on. Darn. But in better, closer-to-home news, she's announced she's coming to St. Louis.Handler's Little Big Bitch tour will make a stop at theat 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The tour is the new sequel to Handler's 2022 Netflix special,, which depicted a live taping of her last tour, dubbed Vaccinated & Horny.Regardless of whether or not you're a fan, you've got to give her this: Handler can come up with a great title (and probably could craft a fineheadline, now that we think about it). Which probably bodes well for this tour.And if you're thinking to yourself, "What has Chelsea Handler even been doing since thein 2006" (beside a variety of TV specials, documentary series, production work and severalbestsellers, that is), this is the show for you. In it, Handler revisits the evolution of her career and the six-year hiatus before her last tour.Want to take that Handler deep dive? Pick up a ticket beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, for $44, $64, or $94 at ticketmaster.com