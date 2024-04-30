  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews
  1. Arts & Culture
  2. Arts Stories & Interviews

That Little Big Bitch Chelsea Handler to Visit St. Louis This Fall

She said it, not us!

By
Apr 30, 2024 at 10:32 am
Chelsea Handler visited more than 90 cities on her last tour.
Chelsea Handler visited more than 90 cities on her last tour. VIA FLICKER/DAVID SHANKBONE
Share on Nextdoor
This is a week of revelations for Chelsea Handler. The saucy blonde comedian isn't slated to be on Real Housewives of New Jersey. Darn. But in better, closer-to-home news, she's announced she's coming to St. Louis.

Handler's Little Big Bitch tour will make a stop at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, stifeltheatre.com) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The tour is the new sequel to Handler's 2022 Netflix special, Revolution, which depicted a live taping of her last tour, dubbed Vaccinated & Horny.

Regardless of whether or not you're a fan, you've got to give her this: Handler can come up with a great title (and probably could craft a fine RFT headline, now that we think about it). Which probably bodes well for this tour.

And if you're thinking to yourself, "What has Chelsea Handler even been doing since the Chelsea Handler Show in 2006" (beside a variety of TV specials, documentary series, production work and several New York Times bestsellers, that is), this is the show for you. In it, Handler revisits the evolution of her career and the six-year hiatus before her last tour.

Want to take that Handler deep dive? Pick up a ticket beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, for $44, $64, or $94 at ticketmaster.com.

Email the author at [email protected]

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Jessica Rogen
Jessica Rogen is managing editor for the Riverfront Times. Send her your food, arts, film, theater, music and other culture happenings.
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Fair St. Louis Is Now Celebrate St. Louis — And They've Booked the Urge

By Sarah Fenske

Courtesy Fair St. Louis / Zach Dalin Photography

Back to the Future, Meet Me in St. Louis to Play on Art Hill This Summer

By Sarah Fenske

Join the crowds on Art Hill for Saint Louis Art Museum's film series two evenings this summer.

Esquire Names St. Louis' 21c Museum Hotel One of 2024's Best New Hotels

By Paula Tredway

21c Museum Hotel St. Louis.

All material © 2024 Riverfront Times, St. Louis, MO. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe