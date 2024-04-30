That Little Big Bitch Chelsea Handler to Visit St. Louis This Fall

Handler's Little Big Bitch tour will make a stop at the Stifel Theatre (1400 Market Street, stifeltheatre.com) at 8 p.m. on Saturday, October 26. The tour is the new sequel to Handler's 2022 Netflix special, Revolution, which depicted a live taping of her last tour, dubbed Vaccinated & Horny.
Regardless of whether or not you're a fan, you've got to give her this: Handler can come up with a great title (and probably could craft a fine RFT headline, now that we think about it). Which probably bodes well for this tour.
And if you're thinking to yourself, "What has Chelsea Handler even been doing since the Chelsea Handler Show in 2006" (beside a variety of TV specials, documentary series, production work and several New York Times bestsellers, that is), this is the show for you. In it, Handler revisits the evolution of her career and the six-year hiatus before her last tour.
Want to take that Handler deep dive? Pick up a ticket beginning 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, for $44, $64, or $94 at ticketmaster.com.
Email the author at [email protected]
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed