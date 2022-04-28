The 3 Best Things to Do in St. Louis During The Week, April 28 to May 4

click to enlarge Courtesy National Blues Museum The National Blues Museum's Porch Jam sessions kick off the week.

Thursday 4/28

Interaction Encouraged

Most of the time when you walk into an art museum, you are told "do not touch" or "do not climb" on the work. However, these activities are being encouraged at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation's latest exhibit, Assembly Required. Visitors are invited to "interact with the artworks and each other while sharing new experiences." Some of the pieces in the exhibit can be stepped on, while others can be moved around. Assembly Required features the work of eight artists, selected for their "shared belief that public action is vital for transforming society." The exhibit is open to the public through July 31 at the Pulitzer Arts Foundation (3716 Washington Boulevard, 314-754-1850, pulitzerarts.org). The space is open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. –Cassidy Waigand

Get the Blues

For a while, no one knew when we would next hear live music. But now, as spring inches closer to summer and COVID-19 cases decline (fingers crossed), live music is back. And some have to find their beat again. That's where the National Blues Museum comes in with their Sittin' on the Porch Jam. The museum invites musicians of all skill levels to come find their rhythm at the informal jam sessions. It's not limited to just participants, though — the community can witness the next Chuck Berry or Tina Turner be born. Watch the jam session on Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the National Blues Museum (615 Washington Avenue, 314-925-0016, nationalbluesmuseum.org/event/sittin-on-the-porch-14/). The event is free for all, but participants do need to reserve a ticket. Reserve online at nationalbluesmuseum.org or visit the box office upon arrival. All attendees must have proof of a negative COVID-19 test within five days of the event, or their vaccination card.

Wednesday 05/04

May the Fourth Be With You

While there's no nickname for Star Wars fans (believe us, we researched it), the fandom spreads far and wide. May the Fourth is quickly becoming a high holiday for them, and this year, they can celebrate at Star Wars Trivia Night, from Wellspent Brewing Co. Who is Luke Skywalker's father? What about Rey's parents? Were the prequels a mistake? These are some of the topics we suspect will be hotly debated tableside when St. Louisans gather to test who is the ultimate — damn, still no nickname for the fans. Still, the brewery promises great beer, prizes for the top three teams and food from the Tamale Man for hungry trivia nerds. Outside food is welcome, and so are your dogs. Trivia begins at 7 p.m. at Wellspent Brewing Company (2917 Olive Street, 314-696-2919, facebook.com/wellspentbeer/events). Live long and prosper — er, sorry — may the force be with you, St. Louis.