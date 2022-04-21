Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The 3 Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week April 21 to April 26

By on Thu, Apr 21, 2022 at 10:52 am

click to enlarge The Saint Louis Art Museum has a gallery leaving this week. - COURTESY FLICKR / @PASA
Courtesy Flickr / @pasa
The Saint Louis Art Museum has a gallery leaving this week.

It doesn't have to be a weekend to find something to do in the Lou. We have our picks for the week here, but you can also find our picks for the weekend here.

Thursday 04/21

Last Chance Viewing

An exhibit titled Woodlands: Native American Art from St. Louis Collections is nearing the end of its time at the Saint Louis Art Museum. Wooden carvings, historic and modern textiles, and graphic art and sculptures from Indigenous artists from eastern North America all make up the exhibit. According to the art museum's website, many of the pieces on display "date to the 19th century, an era of territorial displacement when artists developed a robust souvenir industry and transformed earlier modes of self-adornment to incorporate alternative media." Woodlands is on display until this Sunday, April 24, at the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, 314-721-0072, slam.org) in Gallery 100. Admission is free. —Cassidy Waigand

Sing Your Heart Out

Simon Cowell who? Pride Idol allows ten contestants to duke it out for fame and glory — well, at least locally. Put on each week by Pride St. Louis until the finale on Thursday, May 5, the contestants perform at various bars with hopes of being named Pride Idol. Winners get a chance to sing at PrideFest and a gift basket. Just like American Idol, the singers are scored by a panel of judges, but audience members can cast their votes by tipping their favorite singers in cash or through Venmo, CashApp or another digital payment app. Judges score based on charisma and stage presence, vocal clarity, song choice and confidence. This week's Pride Idol is at Platypus (4501 Manchester Avenue, 314-448-1622, www.pridestl.org/prideidol) on Thursday, April 21. Registration begins at 6:30 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Monday 4/25

About That ...

The audience has spoken, and part two of the It's Still All About You Concert Series by the Chamber Music Society of St. Louis will hit the stage. For this concert series, we the public got to vote on what we wanted to hear. We wanted to hear a lot, so this series has been divided into two parts. Part A was in early April, and part B will feature Dvoák's "Dumky trio" and Brahms' Clarinet Quintet in B Minor. It will take place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 25, and Tuesday, April 26, at the Sheldon (3648 Washington Boulevard, 314-533-9900, chambermusicstl.org/concerts/its-still-all-about-you/). Tickets are $12-$39.

Event Details
It's Still All About You

It's Still All About You

Mon., April 25, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Tue., April 26, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Mon., May 2, 12-1 a.m.

The Sheldon 3648 Washington Blvd., St. Louis St. Louis - Grand Center

Buy Tickets

$39.00

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Arts Stories & Interviews
Trending

