The Balloon Glow Lights Up Forest Park This Weekend

It’s nearly that time of year again, when hot air balloons spot the sky and illuminate the night for a picturesque weekend of family friendly fun in St. Louis.
The Great Forest Park Balloon Race & Glow kicks off Friday, September 15, with the “glow” portion of its annual event at Emerson Central Fields (5625 Wells Drive, 314-289-5300) in Forest Park, where visitors are welcome to walk around and view the balloons at dusk while chatting with their pilots and crew.
The next day, the balloons take off in a hare-and-hound-style race where competitors, or “hounds,” try to catch up with the leading “hare” balloon. The hare’s pilot and crew lay an “X” on the ground as a target, and whichever hound’s pilot drops a birdseed bag nearest to it wins. It’s a thrilling event to experience, even if you’re just watching the balloons float by from your backyard.
Emerson Central Fields will open for the glow at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the glow itself lasting from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Attendance is free. For more details, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.
