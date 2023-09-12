Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

The Balloon Glow Lights Up Forest Park This Weekend

Hot air balloons will rule St. Louis skies

By on Tue, Sep 12, 2023 at 6:36 am

click to enlarge So pretty. - Theo Welling
Theo Welling
So pretty.

It’s nearly that time of year again, when hot air balloons spot the sky and illuminate the night for a picturesque weekend of family friendly fun in St. Louis.

The Great Forest Park Balloon Race & Glow kicks off Friday, September 15, with the “glow” portion of its annual event at Emerson Central Fields (5625 Wells Drive, 314-289-5300) in Forest Park, where visitors are welcome to walk around and view the balloons at dusk while chatting with their pilots and crew.

The next day, the balloons take off in a hare-and-hound-style race where competitors, or “hounds,” try to catch up with the leading “hare” balloon. The hare’s pilot and crew lay an “X” on the ground as a target, and whichever hound’s pilot drops a birdseed bag nearest to it wins. It’s a thrilling event to experience, even if you’re just watching the balloons float by from your backyard.

Emerson Central Fields will open for the glow at 5 p.m. on Friday, with the glow itself lasting from 6:45 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. The race starts at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Attendance is free. For more details, visit greatforestparkballoonrace.com.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
