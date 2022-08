click to enlarge Courtesy Fringe Fest Fringe Fest is back with 47 shows.

Arts take center stage this week, from the return of St. Lou Fringe Fest to the final Muny musical of their season. Let's jump in — and don't forget to plan your weekend.

Thursday 08/11

Throwback Thursday

The '90s have called and the decade wants us all back. ForTheCulture STL will help you throw back with its '90s Adult Game Night, the launch event for its Culture Kickback Fest.

ForTheCulture STL highlights Black culture in St. Louis and aims to uplift Black-owned businesses, brands and people. The week of events will focus on mental and physical wellness, equity in business and community engagement.

Get ready to play games of Uno, Spades and more. Meet up for the '90s Adult Game Night at Blue Dine + Lounge (5917 Delmar Boulevard) on Thursday, August 11. The event runs from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Tuesday 08/16

Fringe

Forty-seven shows span six days with St. Lou Fringe. Four stages and an outdoor street fair will host the shows, while topics range from fashion to music, theater, storytelling and just about anything else you can name.

Fringe Fest facts: Swear words aren't off limits, but clean sets are also on deck; participation is open to both amateurs and professionals; tech for the shows is minimal and time is of the essence — most shows are 60 minutes, and sets are simple. International burlesque star Lola Van Ella is scheduled to make an appearance.

Visit Fringe Fest all over Grand Center (stlfringe.org/home) and beyond: Scheduled venues include the .ZACK Theatre, Marcelle Theater, Schlafly Tap Room and the High Low.

The festival's performances start Tuesday, August 16, with David AN Jackson at 6:30 p.m. and ANAAM: Solo Voice at 7:30 p.m. Both will be at the Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street). Tickets can be found on MetroTix and begin at $15; multiple-day passes are available as well.

Opera Appetizers

Meals sometimes need a bit of flavor that no seasoning can offer. That's exactly what Opera Nights, Diner's Choice is all about. Your favorite arias, musical-theater numbers and art songs are all on the menu for two nights, thanks to the Winter Opera St. Louis.

The event includes a four-course meal, with tax and gratuity included in the cost (beverages are not). All proceeds will go to support Winter Opera's 16th season.

Tickets cost $85. Dominic's on the Hill (5101 Wilson Avenue, 314-865-0038, winteroperastl.org) hosts the event on Tuesday, August 16, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday 08/17

Colorful Coats

A coat of many colors returns to the Muny for the first time in a decade. Based on a biblical story, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat tells the tale of Jacob's son Joseph (Jason Gotay) and his brothers. A wicked case of sibling jealousy strikes the family after Joseph receives a colorful coat from his father, leading his brothers to sell him into slavery — they had originally planned to kill him. Joseph goes on a journey filled with hardship, dreams and talent that you'll want to experience for yourself.

The Muny's (1 Theatre Drive, muny.org/show/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor/) season closes out with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Catch it the day before the show — and the Muny — closes on Wednesday, August 17. Tickets are free to $115 and can be bought on MetroTix. n