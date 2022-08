click to enlarge PHILLIP HAMER Shakespeare in the Street's 2019 performance of Love at the River's Edge.

It seems to be quite the literary week: William Shakespeare and Lewis Carroll both have their moments. Alice in Cottleville returns, as does St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's productions. Either way, we're all looking for somethin' to do, and these are some pretty great options. Be sure to plan out your weekend, too:

Thursday 08/04

Shakespearean Summer

We're well on our way to summer nearly being over — it's midsummer. Right on time, St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's A Midsummer Night's Dream is going on a 24-park tour. The play follows two couples in the woods who have run away from Athens. A fairy, Puck, stumbles across the couples and makes both men fall in love with the same woman. He also finds a group of amateur actors rehearsing a play and gives one of them the head of ass to help his master play a trick on the Fairy Queen. Chaos and hilarity ensue.

Directed by St. Louis– and New York City–based theater artist Tre'von Grffith and featuring costumes created by local fashion designer Brandin Vaughn, this rendition of the comedy is a "highly musical afro-futurist adaptation" lasting 90 minutes.

A Midsummer Night's Dream is free to attend at 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, stlshakes.org/production/midsummer-tour) on Thursday, August 4, beginning at 6:30 p.m. There are several more stops on the tour if you can't catch this one.

Wednesday 08/10

In Wonderland

Fall down the rabbit hole across the river with the Alice in Cottleville pop-up bar, which is back this month providing access to a little piece of Wonderland. Themed cocktails, beers and appetizers are all ready for you to eat or drink: no instructions on the bottles are necessary.

Each table is reserved for two hours, and guests must be 21 or older to purchase tickets.

Public School House (5546 Chestnut Street, Cottleville; see Eventbrite for tickets) doubles as Wonderland for the night on Wednesday, August 10. Reservations begin at 5 p.m., and tickets start at $15.

Statehood Soiree

Once upon a time — 201 years ago to be precise — a big piece of land became the entity we all know as Missouri. Yes, it's the state's birthday, and while 201 years isn't a landmark occasion as was last year, it is still a cause for celebration. For Statehood Day, Missouri's first capital, St. Charles, is celebrating with historical demonstrations, a concert and self-guided tours of the First Capitol building. There will also be activities in the building's backyard. The outdoor concert begins at 7 p.m.

Sing "Happy Birthday" to Missouri and pour one out for all its flaws (and strengths) on Wednesday, August 10, at the First Missouri State Capitol State Historic Site (200 South Main Street, St Charles; 636-940-3322). The event is free and open to the public. n