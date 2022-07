click to enlarge Photo by Dan Zarlenga The Weldon Springs Conservation Area sunflower field is expected to bloom soon, too.

This week gives us a lot of long-term things to do throughout it. Visit a sunflower field, chow down on a burger, or take a walk and learn some hidden St. Louis history. It's all there, waiting for you, similar to your weekend plans:

Thursday 07/14

In Bloom

No filter necessary for this news: St. Louis' Instagram-worthy sunflower field is in bloom.

click to enlarge Photo by R.J. Hartbeck, Courtesy theSTL.com See STL Tours are a great way to see the city.

Walk It Out

Just because Pride month is over doesn't mean we have to stop learning about and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in St. Louis. If you're in the market to learn something new, See STL: Gay Liberation in the Gateway City is the walking tour for you. Gay Liberation in the Gateway City consists of nine stops around the Central West End.



See the sights with Gay Liberation in the Gateway City (Central West End, mohistory.org/see-stl) on Thursday, July 14, at 6 p.m. The tour is open year-round to the public or to private groups. Public tours cost $15 for Missouri History Museum members and $20 for non-members. The tours are two hours in length, and guests are advised to bring plenty of water.

Monday 07/18

Nom Nom

St. Louis Burger Week returns for seven days with a new app featuring insider info and a special giveaway. During St. Louis Burger Week, participating restaurants offer $8 burgers. Some of the participating restaurants will include Kingside Diner, Over/Under Bar & Grill, Crispy Edge, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Shake Shack and Defiant Dough.

— Rosalind Early

Tuesday 07/19

Pieces, Please

The mind is a vast place, similar to the game library at Pieces, a board-game bar in Soulard. So it's the perfect place to raise some money for mental health, which is what Places for People will be doing at its Gaming For Mental Health night. Places for People helps those with mental illnesses and substance-abuse disorders, providing services to more than 2,000 individuals a year. Check out any board game, order some food and drinks, and get playing. Board games will also be for sale from Game Nite. Whatever you do while you're at the bar is up to you, but a portion of the proceeds made that night will go to help the nonprofit. Visit Pieces St. Louis for Gaming For Mental Health (1535 S. 8th Street, placesforpeople.org/events/gaming-for-mental-health) on Tuesday, July 19, beginning at 4 p.m. Entry is free.