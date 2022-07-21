The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During The Week, July 21 to July 27

click to enlarge Courtesy The Dark Room Get jazzy this week.

This week is a musical one, so tap your foot as you get down. Elle Woods is taking over The Muny, Left Bank Books has an online opportunity and The Dark Room hosts a family-friendly jazz session. Plan your week accordingly, then hop to our weekend events for some more fun:

Thursday 07/21

Bookish

Any tale described as "equal parts pee-your-pants hilarity and break your heart poignancy" by actress America Ferrera sounds like just what we need. That endorsement belongs to New York Times-bestselling author Erika L. Sánchez's new memoir Crying in the Bathroom, which she will discuss during a Left Bank Books virtual event. The memoir in essays deals with growing up as the unconventional daughter of Mexican immigrants and finding her life in literature, touching on topics such as debilitating depression, white feminism and sex along the way. Sánchez's book is "raunchy, insightful, unapologetic and brutally honest."

The event is on Left Bank Books' Facebook Live and YouTube channels (399 North Euclid Avenue, 314-367-6731, facebook.com/leftbankbooks.stl/live) on Thursday, July 21, at 7 p.m. Purchase the book for $27 in store or online.

Monday 07/25

What, Like It's Hard?

The story of America's favorite lawyer is coming to the Muny. Legally Blonde follows Elle Woods (Kyla Stone) as she transforms from sorority sister to Harvard Law graduate — not like it's hard — while staying mostly true to herself (decked out in pink and with her pet chihuahua, Bruiser, by her side). This musical version of the popular film showcases Woods' determination and her journey to true love. Root against ex-boyfriend Warner Huntington (Dan Tracy), and watch Elle fiercely defend Brooke Wyndham (Hayley Podschun) an exercise instructor accused of killing her husband (and Elle's first case). And omigod, you guys, we get to relive and relearn the famous "bend and snap." Catch the show at the Muny (1 Theatre Drive, 314-361-1900, muny.org/show/legally-blonde/) at 8:15 p.m. Monday, July 25. Tickets are free to $115.

Tuesday 07/26

St. Charles County Fair

As summer rolls in, so do the county fairs. A land full of tractor pulls, carnival-esque games and rides, live music and a place to gather with the community, the St. Charles County Fair offers one of the first fairs of the summer season. The event promises a children's area, exhibits, motorsports, a bull rodeo, a petting zoo and way more just across the river.

There will also be competitions, including a baby contest, where the fairest babe of all wins, and the Fair Queen contest, which crowns a young woman, pageant style.

St. Charles County Fair takes over Rotary Park (2577 W. Meyer Road, Wentzville; stcharlescofair.org). The fair runs from Tuesday, July 26, to Saturday, July 30. Admission costs depend on the day, beginning at $10.

Wednesday 07/27

Get Jazzy With It

Family friendly is the game, and Wednesday Night Jazz Jam is the name. Celebrating the legacy of jazz and its future, Jazz Jam's weekly gathering allows families to admire the genre that's embedded in St. Louis history. Food and drink are available for purchase, and there is limited seating. Jazz Jam is hosted by Bob DeBoo, who plays both the double and electric bass and has played with the St. Louis Symphony. The free event is at the Dark Room at the Grandel (3610 Grandel Square, kranzbergartsfoundation.org/the-dark-room) Wednesday, July 27, from 6 to 9 p.m.