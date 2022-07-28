The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Week, July 28 To August 3

click to enlarge MABEL SUEN Chicken Out is hosting its inaugural Fry'er Fest.

This week has yummy food and more classics playing at The Muny. If you're feeling celestial, however, there is a chance to look to the stars. Don't forget to plan your weekend:

Thursday 07/28

Cluckin' Good

Mix one part block party and another part competition, and you'll get Fry'er Fest. Chicken-tender lovers of the St. Louis area are invited to witness competitors face off in various challenges — all you can eat, hot and spicy, and timed speed eating — while enjoying live music, giveaways, family-friendly activities and complimentary popsicles and smoothies.

Presented by Chicken Out Kirkwood, the restaurant has confirmed five competitors: Strange Donuts chef Jason Bockman, Sugarfire chef Katy Kobylarek Wallace, Juniper chef Izzy Morse and St. Louis food influencers Ace of Ace's Eats and Orlando of Epic Eats. Six additional battle spots are available for additional participants through Chicken Out's social media pages. If a chef or influencer wins, Chicken Out will award $1,000 to a charity of their choice, while open-call competitors will receive a year's worth of tenders.

Attendees will also be able to munch on "flappetizers" from Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Sugarfire Smokehouse and, of course, Chicken Out. The Wine and Cheese Place, 4 Hands Brewery and 1220 Artisan Spirits will serve wine, beer, cocktails and other refreshments.

Visit Chicken Out (10463 Manchester Road, Kirkwood; 314-384-1010, chickenoutchicken.com) on Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. for the festival. It's free to attend.

Monday 08/01

Star of the Show

The universe is wide and full of mysteries. Looking up at the sky, it's impossible not to wonder at just how tiny we are in the grand scheme of things, which makes events such as Star Party even better. Families are invited to cross the river to admire the night sky, courtesy of the St. Charles City-County Library and the Astronomical Society of Eastern Missouri. Experts from the astronomy society will be there as you look through the telescopes that are available for checkout from the library. Space is limited, so reservations are required.

The Star Party meets up at Kathryn Linneman Branch (2323 Elm Street, St. Charles; mylibrary.libnet.info/event/6480327) on Monday, August 1, at 7 p.m.

Skatin' Around

Roll around with skaters of all levels at the Monday Night Skate Session. Hosted at Steinberg Skating Rink, it's an opportunity to meet local skaters, make some new friends, and learn to skate and about gear. Skate rental and concessions also will be available.

It's free to skate at Steinberg Skating Rink (400 Jefferson Drive, facebook.com/events/479474993949138/479481840615120) from 4 to 8 p.m. If the weather's too hot out, the event will be moved to St. Louis Skatium, where it costs $5 to skate. Check the Facebook event for updates.

Wednesday 08/03

click to enlarge Erin McAfee The Muny puts on The Color Purple this week.

Debut

A new show opens this next week at the Muny, and we'll give you a few hints as to what it is: It is also a Steven Spielberg film and a Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. The musical features jazz, ragtime and gospel music. If you guessed The Color Purple, you'd be right. The musical tells the story of Celie (Brittney Mack), an African American girl growing up in rural Georgia. Spanning 35 years, the story deals with love, sisterhood, resilience and faith as Celie recognizes herself as the survivor she is.

The Color Purple opens at the Muny (1 Fine Arts Drive, muny.org/show/the-color-purple/) on Wednesday, August 3. The show begins at 8:15 p.m. Tickets begin at $18.