Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Best Things To Do In St. Louis During The Week, June 16 to June 22

By on Thu, Jun 16, 2022 at 6:25 am


click to enlarge Golf the galleries this week at The Sheldon. - COURTESY THE SHELDON
Courtesy The Sheldon
Golf the galleries this week at The Sheldon.

A new week is upon us, St. Louis. The art scene is exploding with fun things to do, including interactive art galleries and new shows. Plus, The Saint Louis Zoo is going to host its adults' only night. If you have too much to do during the week, be sure to check out our weekend plans:

Thursday 06/16

Thinking about Theater

The New Jewish Theatre is staging Ken Ludwig's Dear Jack, Dear Louise, a romcom about World War II-era pen pals Jack (Ryan Lawson Maeske) and Louise (Molly Burris). Inspired by the playwright's parents' romance during the war, the play follows the two as military doctor Jack courts actress Louise. Dear Jack, Dear Louise is at the J's Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, 314-442-3283, jccstl.com/arts-ideas/new-jewish-theatre) now through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes are Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 4 and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $49 to $54, and masks must be worn at all times in the theater.

Related
Jack (Ryan Lawson-Maeske) and Louise (Molly Burris) star in the two-hander Dear Jack, Dear Louise.

Review: Dear Jack, Dear Louise Is Nostalgia at Its Finest: The play at St. Louis' New Jewish Theatre pays homage to the Greatest Generation


Monday 06/20

Golfin' in a Gallery

Trade paint brushes for golf clubs — because Golf the Galleries is back. The exhibit doubles as an elaborate mini-golf course with previous iterations designed as a giant chess game or casts of creators' heads on a pedestal. This fifth season features a hole inspired by north-city streets; another dedicated to music throughout the decades; and one inspired by the 1972 World Chess Championship. There are nine holes total. Golf the Galleries is at Sheldon Galleries (3648 Washington Boulevard, St. Louis, 314-533-9900, thesheldon.org/events/golf/) now through Sunday, August 28. Hours vary. Tickets are $7 to $10. Read more about past iterations here:

Related
St. Louis Artist-Designed Mini Golf Return with 'Golf the Galleries' at the Sheldon

St. Louis Artist-Designed Mini Golf Return with 'Golf the Galleries' at the Sheldon

click to enlarge Waddle around the Zoo with all the other adults. - DOYLE MURPHY
DOYLE MURPHY
Waddle around the Zoo with all the other adults.

Wednesday 06/22

Wildin' Out

If you want all of the Saint Louis Zoo without any of the children running in, boy, do we have some good news for you. A Night at the Zoo lets those 21 and older into the zoo at night to see all the animals without the crowds of kiddos. Plus, you get two drink tickets and complimentary rides on the carousel and railroad. A Night at the Zoo is at the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, www.stlzoo.org/events/calendarofevents/night-at-the-zoo) on Wednesday, June 22, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $30. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Tags:

About The Author

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones

Jenna Jones is one of the digital content editors at the Riverfront Times. She would love to talk to you about Harry Styles.
More
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]
HICKORY

This Hollywood-Style Kirkwood Home Is a Stunner [PHOTOS]
Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]

Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]
Cool off with a Ted Drewes custard.

St. Louis Summer Bucket List: Things to Do This Summer [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]
HICKORY

This Hollywood-Style Kirkwood Home Is a Stunner [PHOTOS]
Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]

Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]
Cool off with a Ted Drewes custard.

St. Louis Summer Bucket List: Things to Do This Summer [PHOTOS]

Arts & Culture Slideshows

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]

This Missouri House Has A Penis-Shaped Pool [PHOTOS]
HICKORY

This Hollywood-Style Kirkwood Home Is a Stunner [PHOTOS]
Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]

Drop In on the NASCAR Cup Series Race [PHOTOS]
Cool off with a Ted Drewes custard.

St. Louis Summer Bucket List: Things to Do This Summer [PHOTOS]

Trending

St. Louis Improv Shop Buys Gaslight on the Hill

By Julian McCall

The Improv Shop has purchased the Gaslight building in order to expand its offerings.

Review: Harvey Milk at Opera Theatre of Saint Louis Is a Triumph

By Sarah Fenske

Dan White (Alex Shrader) and George Moscone (Nathan Stark) in the new performing edition of Stewart Wallace and Michael Korie's Harvey Milk.

St. Louis Runner Tina Muir Quit at the Peak of Her Pro Career

By Jessica Rogen

Driven by her history overcoming amenorrhea, St. Louis-based runner Tina Muir strives for realness, vulnerability and honesty in her popular podcast Running for Real.

St. Louis Company Amara Arts Showcases Dance of the African Diaspora

By Julian McCall

Amara Arts dancer Samantha Madison performs choreography by Danny Reise. Amara Arts will perform at the Riverfront Times Art A’Fair on June 23.

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us