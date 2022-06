click to enlarge Courtesy Beau Shoulders, New Scar Design Circus Flora is celebrating Pride this coming week.

This week is chock-full of inspiring arts events, from smaller concerts to's very own inaugural Art A'Fair. It's a busy week ahead, with June winding down, so let's dig in. As always, don't miss our weekend picks:

Thursday 06/23

All-Night Art

A partnership between the RFT and the Cherokee Street Community Improvement District, Art A'Fair taps into the city's Midwest influences by spotlighting the region's artistic ingenuity. Stroll through Cherokee Street stopping by different venues like the Golden Record, Earthbound Beer, the Luminary and more for dance performances, live paintings, fashion shows, live body art and live music that highlight local talent. Tickets include entertainment, a champagne welcome and two complimentary drinks by Ketel One Botanicals, plus a chance to celebrate our 2022 ChangeMaker Award recipients. Art A'Fair (on Cherokee Street, rfttickets.com) is on Thursday, June 23, from 7 to 11 p.m. Register online for $20 tickets. Tickets will be sold at the door for $25. —Carlos Mendoza

Tuesday 06/28

Vibe Out

Many people head to parks on weekends but miss the sheer serenity of quiet parks on a weekday. Stroll through Strauss Park for Tuesdays in the Park to dine, shop and de-stress after work. Live music as well as a variety of local merchants and vendors will be present to help relax you. Every Tuesday introduces a new artist. This Tuesday, find guitarist Tom Byrne as he cruises through jazz, bossa nova, blues, rock, R&B and a wide range of musical genres. Ride the vibes at Strauss Park (3534 Washington Avenue, grandcenter.org/event/tuesdays-in-the-park/2022-06-28/) in the Grand Center Arts District on Tuesday, June 28, and every Tuesday through August 23, from 5 to 8 p.m. Entry is free. —Carlos Mendoza

Wednesday 06/29

Pride Night at Circus Flora

Load up the clown car and head to Pride Night at Circus Flora. First, you'll get to take in "The Quest for the Innkeeper's Cask," where the troupe explores the caves underneath our river city in search of an ancient relic that is believed to have mystical powers. But, the closer the troupe gets to uncovering the cask, the more obstacles and boobytraps they meet, leading them to believe that someone doesn't want the cask to be found. Aeralists, daredevils, acrobats, comedians and more tell the story in the way Circus Flora only can. On top of circus-show fun, in honor of Pride night, the circus will host a post-performance drag show. Circus Flora's Pride night (3401 Washington Avenue, 314-827-3830, circusflora.org) is Wednesday, June 29. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 to $68.

Otra Noche en Panama

Jam with Panamanian saxophonist David Gomez as he transports listeners to Another Night in Panama ("Otra Noche en Panama" means another night in Panama in Spanish.) Lose yourself in another world that'll entrance you with the rich and intricate melodies of Spanish music. Gomez has performed with greats such as Janet Evra, but at the Harold & Dorothy Steward Center for Jazz (3536 Washington Avenue, 314-571-6000, my.jazzstl.org/1139) he flies solo on Saturday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free. —Carlos Mendoza