Thursday 05/12

Paws for a Good Cause

Ballpark Village is inviting those with two legs — and four — to its Paws 4 Pints event, promising an evening full of belly rubs, tail wags and more. The event supports Stray Rescue of St. Louis, and adoptable dogs will be at the event. A small donation to Stray Rescue will get you cheap drinks and access to specials throughout the event. The patio is also pup friendly, in case you want to bring your four-legged friend. The event takes place at Ballpark Village on Thursday, May 12, at the Budweiser Brew House (601 Clark Avenue, stlballparkvillage.com/events/2022-05-12-paws-4-pints) from 3 to 6 p.m. —Cassidy Waigand

Kaleidoscope Collaborations

Peer into artwork with the exhibition Kaleidoscope, The Art Form. Produced in partnership with the Brewster Kaleidoscope Society, the show includes more than 30 artist-made kaleidoscopes crafted from glass, wood, metal and more. Kaleidoscope will be on display at the Foundry Art Centre (520 N Main Center, St Charles; 636-255-0270, foundryartcentre.org) Thursday, May 12, and Friday, May 13. The Foundry Art Centre is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday. All exhibitions are free and open to the public. Read more about the exhibit here:

Monday 05/16

Multiple Multiverses

click to enlarge Chitra Ganesh, "Multiverse Dreaming," 2021. LightJet print on archival paper, 21 1/8 x 27 3/16". Edition of 3. Courtesy of the artist; Hales, London and New York; and Gallery Wendi Norris, San Francisco. Video animations and prints are available for viewing.

While the world is discussing Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, St. Louis has its very own multiverse with Chitra Ganesh: Dreaming in Multiverse. The New York-based artist draws on Hindu and Buddhist iconography, comics, science fiction, Bollywood posters and video games — and couples it with her own imagery to create visions of society in the past, present and future. This is her fourth comic series, and was largely completed during the COVID-19 shutdowns. Some of Ganesh's video animations are also part of the show in tandem with 13 digital prints. Dreaming in Multiverse is on display through late July at Washington University's Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum (1 Brookings Drive, 314-935-4523) Mondays and Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to attend.

Wednesday 05/18

Lost Boys

Head to the second star to the right and straight on 'til morning, because the Neverland Bar is about to leave St. Louis. Read more about the bar here:

