The Best Things to Do in St. Louis During the Week May 19 to May 25

CRYSTAL ROLFE The Show Me Burlesque Festival kicks off on Thursday.

This week, a lot of festivals are kicking off on Thursday, including a country fair, a Shakespeare movie weekend and the Show Me Burlesque Festival. Once you have recovered from your weekend, next Wednesday you can check out some low-key events from Apotheosis Comics or get drunk at a Nicholas Cage movie.





Country Lovin'

It's time to giddy-up to the Country Fair. New to the area, the fair is a three-day event in Chesterfield, featuring food trucks, music, carnival rides, line dancing and mechanical bulls. The music lineup includes country stars such as Chris Young, Zach Bryan and Jon Pardi. Food options include the Mission Taco truck, Hi-Pointe Drive-In, Chicken Out and Farmtruk Food Truck. There will also be a market featuring local vendors. The first-ever Country Fair will be at the Fairgrounds at Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive, 314-502-5582, chesterfieldcountryfair.com) from Thursday, May 19, to Saturday, May 21. Tickets begin at $20 and include carnival rides and the mechanical bull. Yee-haw!

Shakespeare Inspired

The Shakespeare Movie Weekend, put on by St. Louis Shakespeare Festival and Cinema St. Louis, brings three movies to Shakespeare Glen in advance of St. Louis Shakespeare Festival's Much Ado About Nothing, which starts on Wednesday, June 1. The movie lineup consists of films inspired by Shakespeare plays and includes 10 Things I Hate About You on Thursday, May 19, The Lion King, on Friday, May 20, and Theatre of Blood, a camp horror-comedy about a slighted Shakespearean actor who seeks revenge on his critics on Saturday, May 21.

All films start at 8 p.m. The glen opens at 7 p.m. STL Barkeep will be onsite with beer, cocktails and wine for purchase. Each movie is free to attend with no reservations required. Bring your own blankets or lawn chairs; outside food and drink is also welcome.

Bringing Sexy Back

Glitz and glamour is all part of showbiz, and the Show Me Burlesque Festival plans to bring plenty of it when it returns this week. After a break due to the pandemic, the festival is back for three days of productions celebrating the art of burlesque. Four different shows will be featured, and three burlesque educators will offer classes. The Show Me Burlesque Festival kicks off with an Opening Night Bash on Thursday, May 19 beginning at 7:30 p.m. and with a second show at 10 p.m. Then, on Friday, May 20, there are shows at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Each of the aforementioned performances are at the Golden Record (2720 Cherokee Street, showmeburlesque.com/en). On Saturday, May 21, Show Me Burlesque has a 9 p.m. show at Casa Loma Ballroom (3354 Iowa Ave, 314-282-2258, casalomaballroom.com). Tickets are $15 to $135.

Wednesday 05/25



Drink, Drank, Drunk

There's no need to steal the Declaration of Independence in order to get into the monthly Drinkolas Cage game at Arkadin Cinema and Bar. Here's how it works: You buy the ticket, a mystery Nicolas Cage movie is shown and you play a drinking game to go with the movie. Drink up. The Drinkolas Cage game is on Wednesday, May 25, at 8:30 p.m. at Arkadin Cinema and Bar (5226 Gravois Avenue, 314-352-5226, arkadincinema.com/event/drinkolas-cage-a-monthly-nicolas-cage-movie-drinking-game-event-5-25). Limited seating is available, and it's highly recommended to bring your own chair. Tickets are $5.

Apotheosis Options

Let's get one thing straight: Cross-stitching is not only for grandmas. All are welcome at Nerdy or Not Cross Stitching. Bring your hoops, your thread and your needles to join the cross-stitch circle. Nerdy or Not Cross Stitching is Wednesday, May 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Apotheosis Comics and Lounge (3206 South Grand Boulevard, 314-802-7090, shopapotheosis.com). Admission is free. Masks are required without proof of vaccination.



If you aren't down to stitch, maybe you'll be down to game. Apotheosis takes over the City Foundry's Food Hall (3730 Foundry Way, shopapotheosis.com/products/game-night-at-the-foundry-food-hall) for a Game Night. Here's how it works: Each week, Apotheosis brings five games to the food hall, and players select which game they want to play. A game master will teach you all you need to know. Comics and games are available for purchase. Apotheosis Game Night is on Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but online registration is required.