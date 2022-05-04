Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

The Best Things to Do in St. Louis During the Week, May 5 to May 11

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 3:43 pm


click to enlarge 9 Mile Garden isn't just for food trucks. - COURTESY 9 MILE GADEN
Courtesy 9 Mile Gaden
9 Mile Garden isn't just for food trucks.

This week entails a Star Wars-themed night, a place to find your zen and the opening of an award-winning play.

Thursday 05/05

Planet Fun

In honor of a galaxy far, far away, Bombshells in Space will put on dinner and a show. In this Star Wars parody show presented by local burlesque theater the Boom Boom Room, the Boom Boom bombshells must join the Rebel Alliance after the Imperial Guard and stormtroopers invade the Boom Boom cantina. If you catch the early shows, you also get a two-course dinner (not included in ticket price) with appetizers and desserts available upon request. Want to just see the show? Check out a late-night option. Catch Bombshells in Space on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. at the Boom Boom Room (1229 Washington Avenue, 314-436-7000, theboomboomroomstl.com/bombshells-in-space). Tickets are $25. The Boom Boom Room is usually 21 years or older, but can sometimes make exceptions if notified before buying a ticket. The show runs through Saturday, June 25.

Tuesday 05/10

Zen Garden

OK, it may not be an actual garden, but you can still find your inner peace at 9 Mile Garden's yoga classes. Put on through a collaboration with Citra Fitness and Movement, the classes return after a successful turnout last year. After you've mastered the downward dog, you can stroll over to one of the food trucks and snag a bite to eat. St. Louisans can get zen every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and every Saturday at 9 a.m. until October 1. Classes cost $15 and are available at 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road, 314-390-2806, www.9milegarden.com).

Wednesday 05/11

Cabbies Needed

The first play in August Wilson's 10-play cycle about 10 decades of Pittsburgh history, Jitney is about unlicensed Black cab drivers in the 1970s. These guys provide a valuable service, taking passengers where white cab drivers will not, but their livelihood is threatened by Pittsburgh's plans for urban renewal. The show opens at the Black Rep on Wednesday, May 11, at the Edison Theatre at Washington University (6465 Forsyth Boulevard, 314-935-6543, theblackrep.org/jitney). Shows are 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $15 to $50. The show runs through Sunday, May 29. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within seven hours of the start of the performance is required.

