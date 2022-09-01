Vote Today for Best Of St. Louis 2022

The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Week, September 1 to September 7

Get outside this week

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Take one last swim this summer. - Courtesy Le Méridien
Courtesy Le Méridien
Take one last swim this summer.

The weekend has nothing on the week this week. From pool parties to apple picking to visual arts exhibits, this week is a total blast. Dive in, and don't forget to make your weekend plans:

Thursday 09/01

So Long, Summer

Summer is winding down and, with it, most pools. Take one more dip at the Au Soleil Rooftop Pool Deck Soiree at the Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton and kick back. Relax poolside on the rooftop, take in the views and sip on some cocktails. The hotel serves a rosé and lemonade cocktail menu, and food can be ordered from your chair from Café la Vie. Alexander Ruwe and the Red Jackets will play live while you're enjoying the last hurrah of your summer. Seating is first come, first served, and the pool is open to the public. Visit Le Méridien St. Louis Clayton (7730 Bonhomme Avenue, 314-863-0400) on Thursday, September 1, at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Monday 09/05

click to enlarge Eckert's is open for apple picking. - Courtesy Eckert's
Courtesy Eckert's
Eckert's is open for apple picking.

Apples to Apples

You can almost hear the leaves crunching underfoot as Eckert's opens its doors for the apple-picking season. Crisp apples are yours for the taking at the Belleville and Grafton, Illinois, farms, while the Millstadt farm will open on Wednesday, September 7. The Belleville and Grafton farms will have Honeycrisp and Gala apples, and the Millstadt farm will have Jonathan apples. Be sure to grab some cider from the Cider Shed, which opened earlier this year, Visit Eckert's (multiple locations including 951 South Green Mt Road, Belleville, Illinois; eckerts.com) to snag some apples on Monday, September 5. Operating hours and prices vary by location. You can purchase tickets and check crop availability at eckerts.com.

Tuesday 09/06

Market Mania

Tower Grove Farmers' Market Tuesday Evening Markets will soon come to a close, but there's still a few more chances to grab your goodies there. The market is always one of the best places in town to check in with your community, meet with your neighbors and grab fresh, local produce and other goods. The evening markets are a fantastic alternative to the Saturday morning markets for those who'd prefer a smaller, less bustling way to get all of the same farm-to-table goodness. Starting at 4 p.m and closing at sunset, this is a great option for busy folks who just want to pop in after work to grab a few fresh tomatoes for dinner that night or to get their grocery shopping done for the week so they can enjoy their weekends. The market is open on Tuesday, September 6. Tuesday evening markets run through September 27 at Tower Grove Park (west of Center Cross Drive at 4256 Magnolia Avenue, tgfarmersmarket.com). —Jaime Lees

Splashing Around

It's almost your dog's favorite day of the year — when the pooches are finally allowed to splash around in the people pool. At the very end of the swim season, many community pools across the country open up and allow dogs to come in and have one fantastic swim day. On Tuesday, September 6, the Kirkwood Aquatic Center (111 South Geyer Road, 314-984-6971) will open up its pool to doggos for a couple of hours, and the event will raise money for the Missouri Alliance for Animal Legislation. From 5 to 7 p.m. the pool will become a dog heaven where your furry companion can have a swim party with all of their best buddies. Tickets are $10 for one dog plus one human companion. If you'd like to bring in another human companion, it will cost an additional $5. For more information on the Pool Paws For Humane Laws swim party, visit the Facebook event page. —Jaime Lees

Wednesday 09/07

In Plain Sight

click to enlarge The exhibition It Appeared Out of Plein Air celebrates paintings done in the outdoors. - Courtesy Angad Arts Hotel / The Artists
Courtesy Angad Arts Hotel / The Artists
The exhibition It Appeared Out of Plein Air celebrates paintings done in the outdoors.

A breath of fresh air is needed after a long week, and you can get some even indoors with It Appeared Out of Plein Air. A celebration of the plein-air genre, the exhibition will feature the work of two plein-air artists: Andrea Vadner and Jodie Maurer. A wide variety of artwork is on display: expansive, sweeping landscapes; cool rivers and streams; vivid sunsets; busy cities and roads; and more. View the pieces on display on Wednesday, September 7, at the Angad Arts Hotel (3550 Samuel Shepard Drive, angadartshotel.com) on the first floor. The exhibit runs until November.

