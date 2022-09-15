The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Week, September 15 to September 21

click to enlarge Yvonne Osei Yvonne Osei’s No Child’s Play is part of the Great Rivers Biennial.

Both gustatory and visual delights await St. Louisans planning their weeks. There's wine, chocolate, tea and more as well as treats for the eyes from Laumeier Sculpture Park and the Contemporary Art Museum.



Get planning and don't forget to check out the best things to do over the weekend:





Local Art FTW

Every other year, the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (3750 Washington Boulevard, 314-535-4660, camstl.org) takes a pause from bringing in some of the finest external art and focuses on the talent from within this region during the Great Rivers Biennial. The biennial identifies three early or mid-career artists, grants them $20,000 and features them in an exhibition. This year's recipients are Yowshien Kuo, a Taiwanese American painter whose work features and humanizes "those relegated by recent histories"; Yvonne Osei, a German-born Ghanaian multimedia artist, educator and advocate whose work explores beauty, racism and colorism; and Jon Young, a citizen of the Catawba Indian Nation whose sculptures consider language and signage in the American West. The exhibition will be on display until Sunday, February 12, 2023, and the museum is open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Monday 09/19

click to enlarge Jenna Jones Wine and chocolate might be the ultimate combination.

Delight and Imbibe

Chocolate and wine are a classic combo for a reason. Not only can trying them alongside one another bring out new, rich flavor notes, but let's face it: It's just fun to sample two decadent delights together. St. Louisans can get in on the action at the Chocolate and Wine Tasting Event hosted by Chateau Maplewood (7326 Manchester Road, Maplewood; 314-899-0105, chateaumaplewood.com). During the event, the family-run bar and wine shop will be pairing hand-painted chocolate from St. Louis' Bijoux with wines from around the world. It's a gustatory experience not to be missed. Bijoux owner Meggie Mobley will be on site to help lead the fun. The tasting begins at 6 p.m., and tickets cost $50.

Tuesday 09/20

All Natural

At Laumeier Sculpture Park, the only sight more beautiful than the park's sprawling collection of outdoor sculptures is the thriving woodland that surrounds it. From now to Sunday, December 11, Laumeier Sculpture Park will bring both to the foreground with its new exhibition Forest Through the Trees, which celebrates man's relationship to nature through the work of 11 artists. Each piece explores different interpretations of the beauty and power of trees, with mediums ranging from cut paper and tree trunks to palm trees made out of steel. View the exhibition at the Aronson Fine Arts Center (12580 Rott Road, 314-615-5278) from noon to 7 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.

Wednesday 09/21

Riverfront Times The London Tea Room will host Chado: The Japanese Way of Tea.

Tranquility Over Tea

Tea lovers can catch one of the final events at the Morgan Ford location of the London Tea Merchant with Chado: The Japanese Way of Tea. Though the London Tea Room has historically done mostly British-style service, the event will focus on traditional Japanese tea ceremonies and is presented in partnership with the Junshin-an Chado Society of St. Louis. Ikeda Junko-sensei will lead the tea ceremony, and attendees will get to taste the tea as well as a selection of sweets. Attend the ceremony at the London Tea Room (3128 Morgan Ford Road, thelondonteamerchant.com, 314-241-6556) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $40. n

Have an event you'd like considered for our calendar? Email [email protected]