Between a chance to zen out while fighting abortion bans and a munchie marathon, there's a wide variety of what your weekend withholds. Check it out down below and don't forget your weekday plans:

Friday 08/12

Yogis Unite

Finding zen while working against abortion bans may be just the combo for today's political climate. Brands Against Bans, organized by Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri and Brick City Yoga, takes place this week. All levels of yoga practitioners are welcome at the event, which includes a community fair. The fair runs from 6 to 9 p.m., and the yoga class is from 7 to 8 p.m. The yoga class costs $25; tickets for yoga and a gift bag can be purchased for $50. All proceeds from the yoga class go to Planned Parenthood's Regional Logistics Center Patient Equity Fund. The fund helps abortion patients access travel, lodging, childcare, food and cash assistance.

Visit Brick Yoga STL (2758 Wyoming Street, 1st Floor, 314-802-8770) on Friday, August 12. No registration is required for the community fair. To register for the yoga class, visit Mindbody.

Roasted

What better way to anticipate a fun event coming your way than with a pre-party? If pregaming fun with more fun is your style, check out Roast in Francis Park. The inaugural event serves as a precursor to the annual Grub & Groove taking place on Saturday, August 13. Grub & Groove celebrates food and live music. Roast is just sort of about eating a whole pig roasted on a spit luau style. Get some boba tea from the Boba Bitch truck, sip some cocktails from 1220 Spirits or drink some Rockwell Beer Garden brews. There will be live music from Laren Loveless Music, and in addition to the pig, there will be coleslaw, loaded baked potato, salad and more, courtesy of Rockwell Beer's culinary director, Michael Petres.

Swing by Francis Park (Eichelberger Street and Donovan Avenue) on Friday, August 12, at 6 p.m. Money raised will go toward the funds needed to improve Francis Park's playground equipment. Tickets cost $100 and can be found on Eventbrite.

Saturday 08/13

Night Out

Bookish

Saint Louis Story Stitchers Artists Collective celebrates the release of a new book this week with Not Another One! A Play For Peace release event, the launch of a collection of stories against gun violence and negative police-youth interactions. Young artists crafted a performance for the event that includes community conversation with guest Jessi LaRose, a reading and music relating to Not Another One! A Play For Peace.

The book is about discussions young people had after police officer Darren Wilson shot Michael Brown in Ferguson in 2014. The performances are a piece of a multi-year project that addresses gun violence; the book has been edited by over 100 local artists and young people.

Central Library (1301 Olive Street, slpl.org) will host the book discussion and performance on Saturday, August 13, at 1 p.m. It's free to attend.

Sunday 08/14

Kick Back and Relax

ForTheCultureSTL's Culture Kickback Fest culminates this weekend in a family-reunion style event for the "biggest and Blackest" kickback yet. The festival celebrates Black culture and good vibes, while offering community resources for healing. The event includes free food, entertainment, DJs, yoga, a skate party and a therapy panel. There's also a Back to School Giveaway for the kids. Black vendors will be on site for the shoppers of St. Louis.

Meet ForTheCultureSTL at Loretta Hall Park (1451 Cole Street) on Sunday, August 14, from noon to 6 p.m. The event is free, open and family friendly. Afrocentric outfits and COVID-19 protection measures are encouraged.