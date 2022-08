click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ST. LOUIS The Festival of Nations brings the world to Tower Grove Park.

This weekend is as diverse as St. Louis: We've got the ever-popular Festival of Nations, Missouri's first-ever Book Festival, and another festival dedicated to the vegans and vegetarians of our fine city. It's a busy weekend, so get planning! Don't forget to plan your weekend out, either:

Friday 08/26

Bookworm Central

St. Louis metro-area readers might want to look up from their books right now and pull out their calendars: The inaugural Missouri Book Festival will celebrate all-things reading and literacy over the course of two days.

The book festival (missouribookfestival.com) will take over downtown Washington, Missouri, on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. and Saturday, August 27, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to attend.

click to enlarge Courtesy the Saint Louist Art Museum SLAM Underground combines art, music and cocktails.

SLAM Underground

Art, music, cocktails — is there any better combination? SLAM Underground mixes those three together for one of St. Louis' most popular monthly events. This month's focus will be on one of the newer exhibits in the museum, Catching the Moment: Contemporary Art from the Ted L. and Maryanne Ellison Simmons Collection. Ted Simmons is a former Cardinals baseball player, while his wife, Maryanne Ellison Simmons, owns a print shop in St. Louis.

Tour the beautiful museum and meet some of the artists featured in the new exhibit. Printmaking shop Central Print hosts activities and demonstrations. Guests can indulge in live music and signature cocktails on site.

Visit the Saint Louis Art Museum (1 Fine Arts Drive, slam.org/event/slam-underground-stl) on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Saturday 08/27

International Acclaim

The perennially popular Festival of Nations is back in Tower Grove Park. Hosted by the International Institute of St. Louis, the two-day festival offers food, fashions and performances from around the world. Read more here:

The event will be held on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28, at Tower Grove Park (4257 Northeast Drive, festivalofnationsstl.org) and you can visit the website for more information. It is free to attend and enjoy the performances, but if you want to try some of the tasty food available (and trust us, you do), make sure you come prepared to pay just a bit for the privilege. —Jaime Lees

Save the Skates

Mission Taco Joint co-owners Adam and Jason Tilford grew up skateboarding. The brothers went through high school and college on four wheels, and now they have a chance to give back to that community through a partnership with SK8 Liborius, a nonprofit organization that doubles as an arts center and workshop. Liborius is a church that has been converted into a skate park and now you can help support it at Save Sk8 Liborius: Food Truck Pop-Up Fundraiser & Volunteer Day. Pay-what-you-wish tacos and margaritas will be available on site. A live DJ and an ongoing silent auction provide the day's entertainment as both Mission Taco Joint and Sk8 Liborius work to save the historic church.

Visit SK8 Liborius (1850 Hogan Street) on Saturday, August 27, at noon to help fundraise for the revitalization of the church. The event runs until 6 p.m. Visit the Facebook event page for more information.

Sunday 08/28

Wolf-Tastic

You won't have to howl at the moon, but you can unleash your inner wolf at Yoga in the Woods. Citra Fitness and Movement leads 60-minute classes designed to energize the body and ease the mind. The class is at a time of day when the wolves are most vocally active. Guests need to bring their own mat and a reusable water bottle to the class. Yoga in the Woods takes place at the Endangered Wolf Center (6750 Tyson Valley Road, Eureka; endangeredwolfcenter.org/yoga) on Sunday, August 28. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online.

Veggie Tales

Buckle in, vegans of St. Louis. VegFest is back, and it's serving up delicious vegan eats for its fourth year. Enjoy food from rootberry, the Flavored Pickle Bar, Station No. 3 and more. In 2019, VegFest had entertainment, speakers, kids' activities and free yoga. The fanfare is back this year, with indie musician Penny Eau performing, as well as comedian Steven Marcus Releford. Yoga takes place at noon and 3 p.m., while the opportunity to partake in a sound bath happens at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.

VegFest is on Sunday, August 28, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the World's Fair Pavilion (1904 Concourse Drive, stlouisvegfest.org/the-event). It's free to attend and goes on rain or shine.