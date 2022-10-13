The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 13 to October 16

click to enlarge MARIA YOUNG Seltzerland will offer the chance to try more than 100 alcoholic seltzers in one sitting.

Mixed-Up Lovers

A bunch of lovers are criss-crossed at the opening of A Little Night Music, the musical by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler. It is 1900s Sweden, and Fredrick is married to an 18-year-old trophy wife who refuses to touch him. (Maybe because she is a year younger than Fredrick's son, who is 19.) Meanwhile, old flames burn bright as Fredrick sees Desiree Armfeldt, a woman he previously had an affair with. She's moved on and is having an affair with a different married man, a count. Will Fredrick find someone his own age? Will the count go back to his wife? It's anyone's guess in this classic musical that gave us the cherished song "Send in the Clowns." Catch the show at Stray Dog Theatre (2336 Tennessee Avenue, 314-865-1995, straydogtheatre.org) at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday through Saturday, October 22. Tickets are $25 to $30.Go to page 41 for a review of the show.

Tale as Old as Time

In a world of screens and distractions, it's important to take some time to celebrate one of humanity's most eternal and beloved pastimes. The annual St. Louis Storytelling Festival will give you a way to do just that. St. Louis County Library will host the festival's 43rd return at various locations throughout the region. Storytellers will recount tales of adventure heartbreak and joy. The event kicks off with "The American Experience Through Storytelling" as renowned storytellers Sheila Arnold, Noa Baum and Nestor Gomez share stories at the Missouri History Museum. For the younger crowd, catch "The Three Pigs of Piggyville," a puppet show put on by Papa and Jackie Wright at multiple dates and locations. The storytelling festival is free and lasts until Saturday, October 22. Some events offer food and drink available for purchase. See a full schedule of events on the library's website.

Friday 10/14





click to enlarge Roger Brandt Boo at the Zoo returns this weekend.

Not So Scary

Spooky season is the most wonderful time of the year. And if you want to celebrate Halloween in the traditional St. Louis way, you have to plan a trip to Boo at the Zoo. This event takes over the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, 314-781-0900) for a few weeks each year and provides kiddos (and their parents) with all sorts of fun. Starting at 5 p.m. and running until 8:30 p.m. each night from Friday, October 14, through Sunday, October 30, this outdoor party includes all of the great stuff that you expect from the zoo but with a Halloween twist. There are tons of outdoor decorations, activities and more. Kids can take a photo by the giant cauldron and munch on some themed treats while their parents enjoy apple cider floats and adult ice cream cocktails. It's also a great time to check out the creepy crawlies at the Herpetarium and Insectarium, where you'll find the yuckiest lizards and bugs. Visit stlzoo.org/boo for more information.

Saturday 10/15



click to enlarge JARED MINNICK 31art Gallery will hold the fourth edition of the Punk Rock Art Show.

Avant Garde

Art opening meets record launch meets that party you can't ever stop talking about at 31art Gallery's Punk Rock Art Show (3520 Hampton Avenue). Going up for its fourth year, the group show features live performances from punk rock acts. This year will be the first that's also a record launch — for California's "rockabilly surfer punk band" Bent Duo — from gallery owners Jared and Amy Minnick's label, 31art Music. In addition to performances from Bent Duo, Bruiser Queen, Radio Buzzkills and the Centaurettes, the show will feature artwork from Maxine Thirteen, Cadence Hodes, Dormir, Paola Scharberg, Dill Undervvood, and others. A cash bar will be provided by 4 Hands Brewing. If that all isn't enough, 31art Gallery has the fanciest mirror-festooned bathroom this side of the Mississippi set up for selfie perfection. The free exhibition runs from 3 to 9 p.m.

Hard-Seltzer Paradise

These days, there are so many hard seltzers that it's impossible for most bubble-water enthusiasts to even think about trying a sizable share of them. Impossible — until now. St. Louisans will have the opportunity to try more than 100 hard seltzers in one sitting during Cannonball Productions' Seltzerland. Seltzerland will have offerings from a variety of brands such as Boulevard Brewing Company, Mike's Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, BuzzBallz and, naturally, White Claw. The event will also feature entertainment: DJs, seltzer pong, lemonade ladder golf, cornhole and an inflatable selfie thing dubbed the "bubble booth." Attendees can purchase a timed entry for 11:30 a.m. or 2:30 p.m. at GCS Union Ballpark (2301 Grizzlie Bear Boulevard, Sauget, Illinois). Tickets are $39 to $59, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward Forage Forward, a nonprofit that supports communities in need.

Sunday 10/16

Unstoppable

Growing up as a girl, well, it can be hard. Young women around the world face unique challenges related to education equity, mental health, literacy, bullying on and off social media, the digital divide and more. International Day of the Girl 2022 aims to address and highlight those issues and more while promoting girls' empowerment. Held on the front lawn of the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard) in conjunction with the I Define Me Movement, this year's event will include swag bags, lunch and more. Teen girls and their families are invited to join from 10:30 a.m. to noon for a symposium and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. for a celebration with food, girl-centered vendors and nonprofits, and the I Define ME Wellness mobile. The event is free.

'Sweet Transvestite'

Tropical Liqueurs and Prismatic Events would like, if they may, to take you on a "strange journey" with The Rocky Horror Drag Brunch. From 12:30 to 4 p.m., Tropical Liqueurs (4104 Manchester Avenue, 314-899-9404) will host a tribute to the 1975 cult classic film and musical. The Tropical Liqueurs & Taco Circus @ Trops brunch menu will feature breakfast tacos, breakfast pizza, a breakfast quesadilla and, of course, lots of tropical liqueurs. The show will begin at 1:30 p.m. Tickets cost $20.

Experiencing History

On July 1, 1917, one of the nation's deadliest race riots took place in East St. Louis. It lasted almost a week, resulting in nearly 100 Black people being murdered and more than 6,000 losing their homes. That was over 100 years ago, but the scars of the riot live on. This month, people can grapple with this history through the 1917 East Saint Louis Race Riot Tour. Participants won't just hear about the history — they'll experience it. Organized by Treasure Shields Redmond and Tandra Taylor, the event involves participants driving through East St. Louis together, visiting important sites related to the riot, hearing the stories of survivors and taking part in a Q&A. Tours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, October 15, and Sunday, October 16, starting at the Casino Queen (200 South Front Street). Tickets cost $49.

