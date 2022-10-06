The Best Things To Do in St. Louis During the Weekend, October 6 to October 9

click to enlarge Kasey Noss Walls Off Washington is an expansive mural walk opening this week.

Thursday 10/6

Forerunner

You can find Cori Bush all over St. Louis. Sometimes you'll see her at a charity event, sometimes she's at an outdoor rally and, other times, you'll catch her on the street talking to people and earning her reputation as the Soul of St. Louis. This Thursday, you can catch Bush at her own event: her book launch. Hosted by Left Bank Books, this event is being held at 7 p.m. at the Touhill Performing Arts Center at the University of Missouri–St. Louis (1 Touhill Circle, 866-516-4949). Tickets are $35, but they include a copy of Bush's new memoir, The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America. The book chronicles her life from nurse, pastor and community activist to becoming the first Black woman to represent Missouri in the U.S. House of Representatives. Bush shares the deeply personal experiences that have shaped her life in public service, from being abused to living unhoused. Masks and vaccinations are required to attend the event, but if you'd rather watch from the safety of your home, there's also a virtual ticket and book combo that includes a link to a live stream of the launch. Details at left-bank.com/event/cori-bush-forerunner.



Friday 10/7

The Writing's on the Wall

St. Louis' art enthusiasts needn't head to a museum or gallery to take in the city's hottest new installation — all it takes is a nice outdoor stroll through Grand Center. That's thanks to the recent completion of Walls Off Washington, an expansive mural walk opening this week between Josephine Baker Boulevard and North Leonard Avenue, behind Sophie's Artist Lounge (3333 Washington Avenue, 314-710-5647) and the High Low (3301 Washington Avenue, 314-533-0367). The eye-popping works of wall art come via 20 artists from across the city, country and world, adding color and vibrancy to the ever-expanding arts district. The collection is meant to be an alternative to the sometimes-stuffy gallery world, and with temperatures in the 60s and 70s all week, there's never been a better time to get out there and take it all in. Admission is free.

Saturday 10/8



Beer by the Liter

It's that time of the year when everyone suddenly seems super German and celebrates a festival they know close to nothing about. But what better way to celebrate the arrival of fall than with good beer and enough gemϋtlichkeit to go around? This weekend, pull on your lederhosen and dirndl to celebrate the city's German heritage through two days of food, drink and live music at the Oktoberfest at Soulard Market (730 Carroll Street, 314-622-4180). The event will feature an open-air plaza, wine garden, bands and competitions and German fare catered by Bierman foods. Organizers say Oktoberfest at Soulard Market is a family-friendly affair, so bring the kiddos (though if past events are any testament, things get rowdy as the day turns to night). Festivities kick off at 4 p.m. Friday with polka music from the Good Times Band and resume Saturday at 11 a.m. Entry is free, though entrance into a VIP bier hall requires purchase of a $30 ticket that comes with a one-liter stein.





click to enlarge Monica Obradovic The Forerunner: A Story of Pain and Perseverance in America hits shelves this week.

Bats and Beers

When the clock hits October, the Saint Louis Zoo transforms. It won't just be the place where you can see animals and ride the Emerson Zooline Railroad. In October, it will be the home to Zootoberfest, a festival that will take over the park for the second weekend in a row this week. There, you'll find beer trailers with beverages from Germany to Belgium to Kalamazoo to St. Louis. There will be German-inspired food, such as Bavarian pretzels, cheddar bacon and pepper-jack bratwursts, and autumnal waffle cones. There will be music by a DJ and games for kids, such as an obstacle course that takes you through the point of view of a butterfly. The free event takes place Saturday, October 8, and Sunday, October 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit stlzoo.org.

Party Mashup

Both the City Museum and Halloween know how to make adults feel like kids again, so what could be better than a combination of the two? This October, celebrate Halloween at the museum all month long with a variety of programming, from the festive to the frightening, during Misfit Halloween. The all-ages spooky celebration will include spirit tastings, murder-mystery dinners, magic shows, a Rocky Horror Picture Show Extravaganza and more. Select events require a separate ticket, but most come free with general admission. The festivities kick off Friday, October 7, with Dinner Detectives, followed by a craft vendor fair this weekend. For more information, go to citymuseum.org/halloween.

Sunday 10/9



Open-Air Art

One of St. Louis' most classic outdoor art events returns this weekend with the Shaw Art Fair. Located in the Shaw neighborhood north of Tower Grove Park, the fair has been put on since 1993 and brings approximately 130 artists who work in glass, sculpture, painting, drawing and other media to sell their wares on the tree-lined parkway of Flora Place. In addition to the fine art, visitors can expect food from local vendors and musical entertainment throughout the day. The festivities run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 9. Advance tickets are $8 and $10 at the door and good for both days. Details at shawstlouis.org/attractions-amenities/historic-shaw-art-fair.





Courtesy Lutheran Elementary School Association Brew in the Lou turns Francis Park into a haven for beer enthusiasts.

Brew Fest

For 10 years now, the Lutheran Elementary School Association has been transforming Francis Park into a haven for beer enthusiasts for one Saturday in October with its fundraiser Brew in the Lou. This full-day, family- and pet-friendly tasting event features the best of St. Louis beer, wine spirits and food with proceeds benefiting scholarships and other educational opportunities for students of all faiths. This means you can spend the day filling yourself with food and drink from local and regional craft breweries and restaurants but rest assured that your indulgence is going to a good cause. Tickets are $50 in advance, and $60 the day of — and include unlimited tastings and a commemorative glass. More at lesastl.org/2022-brew-in-the-lou.