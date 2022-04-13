The Best Things to Do in St. Louis This Week April 13 to April 19

1. Microcinema
This Wednesday, April 13, Arkadin (5228 Gravois Avenue, 314-221-2173, arkadincinema.com) will screen Magical Springtime Shorts and Other Oddities, as presented by Silents, Please STL (a St. Louis film series dedicated to promoting silent film). The show starts at 8 p.m. Events are for those 21 years and older, and tickets cost $10. – Jaime Lees
What's better than dinosaurs? Dinosaurs in a musical! Hosted by Stray Dog Theatre, Triassic Parq: The Musical spoofs Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park, except this time from the dinosaur's perspective. (So no staring at Jeff Goldblum in awe.) Chaos ensues for a clan of all-female dinosaurs when one spontaneously turns into a male. The musical promises "religion, identity, sex ... and raptors." There's a velociraptor of faith (played by Tristan Davis), one of innocence (Michael Wells), one of science (Laurell Stevenson) and a mime-a-saurus (Bryce Miller). Two T. rexes are also in the show, for fans of the most deadly dinosaur, played by Dawn Schmid and Rachel Bailey.
Stray Dog Theatre presents Triassic Parq at 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday (April 14-30), at the Tower Grove Abbey (2336 Tennessee Avenue; 314-865-1995, straydogtheatre.org). Tickets are $30 for adults, and $25 for students and seniors. The show is rated M for mature audiences.
Tina Turner, one of St. Louis' most famous singers, is the topic of the night at the Missouri History Museum. Maureen Mahon, author of Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll, will talk about how Turner shaped her vocal abilities in St. Louis. "Tina Turner and the St. Louis Music Scene, 1955-1962" is part of Thursday Nights at the Museum, which also includes drinks, food and pop-up activities. Purchase dinner and drinks from Salt + Smoke and explore the museum's exhibit St. Louis Sound about all of the musical legends who emerged from the Gateway City. Musical mad libs are also available so you can write your own Turner-inspired song.
"Tina Turner and the St. Louis Music Scene, 1955-1962" is Thursday, April 14, at the Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Boulevard, 314-746-4599, mohistory.org/events/tina-turner-2). Happy hour begins at 5 p.m., and the presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Lee Auditorium.
Not much compares to the thrill of finding a hidden decorated egg. It's a shame that adulthood limits us to never again hunt for the beloved little treasures — until now. Adult egg hunts have exploded in popularity, especially this year. Crossing the river to St. Charles allows for those 21 and up to participate in an Adult Easter Egg Hunt with a wide range of prizes, including one grand prize winner. You must bring your own bucket and flashlights. That's right, the hunt is at night.
The Adult Easter Egg Hunt is in Wapelhorst Park (1875 Muegge Road, St. Charles, stcharlesparks.com). Meet at the concession stand near the softball fields. Check-in begins at 7:30 p.m. and the hunt starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $30. Registration required.
5. A Keg for Your Easter Egg
Speaking of adult Easter egg hunts, Das Bevo's Easter Eggs and Kegs is hopping in on the fun. Enjoy one last fish-fry dinner, drink some beer and then get your game face on. The hunt allows for one grand prize winner — the one that gets the Golden Egg — but there are other treasures awaiting.
Easter Eggs and Kegs is free at Das Bevo (4749 Gravois Avenue, 314-832-2251, dasbevo.com). The bar opens at 5 p.m., and the egg hunt begins at 7 p.m. The event will have beer and fried fish available for purchase.
Location Details
6. Here We Go Again
Honey, honey, it's time to put on your shiniest jumpsuit and white go-go boots, because ABBA The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA lands this week.
ABBA The Concert - A Tribute to ABBA is Friday, April 15, at 8 p.m. (doors 7 p.m.) at the River City Casino & Hotel (777 River City Casino Boulevard, 314-388-7777, rivercity.com). Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets start at $45.
For the first time in Dance St. Louis' 56-year history, the all-male comic ballet company Les Ballets Trockadero de Monte Carlo will hit the stage. Performing the full range of ballet and modern dance repertoire, the company promises original and classic works, but also teases a comedic element to the show. Watch the men delicately balance on their toes as swans, water sprites and princesses, and prepare to be entertained.
The Trocks: All-Male Ballet Company comes to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center (1 Touhill Circle, 866-516-4949, umsl.edu/touhill) on Saturday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 to $69. Masks are required, as is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and your photo ID.
8. Out of Our League
Baseball's back, and with it comes a home-run event: the drag brunch A League of Their Own. Featuring stars Tabbi Katt, Tajma Stetson, Jovan Cardin IV and Sue Nami, the brunch offers flavored mimosas, a specialty brunch menu, themed cocktails and photo ops.
A League of Their Own is Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at Bally Sports Live! (601 Clark Avenue, 314-241-5588, stlballparkvillage.com/eat-and-drink/bally-sports-live). Tickets start at $20.
9. Hop to It
Easter Sunday offers a couple of different events post-church —helpful if you're trying to find a last minute egg hunt. Saint Louis Zoo's free Enrichment Eggstravaganza features an "egg hunt" for the animals. Habitats will have different eggs in them, and the animals will hunt for their springtime treats. Plus, kids can participate in their own virtual scavenger hunt.
The Enrichment Eggstravaganza is Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Saint Louis Zoo (1 Government Drive, stlzoo.org).
Meanwhile, in the Hill neighborhood, there is the Easter Egg hunt in Berra Park (1825 Macklind, hillstl.org), which starts promptly after 11 a.m. mass (so around noon). This one too is free.
10. Experience Synesthesia
Have you ever heard a color? Or tasted a word? If you feel the strum of a stringed instrument on the back of your neck, you may have synesthesia, a neurological condition where sensations come wrapped in each other. For her art exhibit at the Kemper Art Museum at Washington University, multimedia artist Nicole Miller explores how synesthesia relates to the Black experience in the United States. A Sound, a Signal, the Circus, is an immersive installation exhibit that uses soundscapes, laser lights, video footage and snippets of interviews to bring about, according to the artist, an "ecstatic translation" from not-knowing to knowing a new way of being.
A Sound, a signal, the Circus is free at the Mildred Lane Kemper Art Museum (1 Brookings Drive, 314-935-4523, kemperartmuseum.wustl.edu) Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The exhibit remains up through late July. —Rosalind Early